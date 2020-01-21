Technology News
Voot Select: Voot Reveals Name, Logo for Subscription Rival to Netflix, Amazon, and Hotstar

Nearly four years since Voot came into existence.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 14:08 IST
Voot Select: Voot Reveals Name, Logo for Subscription Rival to Netflix, Amazon, and Hotstar

Photo Credit: Viacom18

Voot Select logo

Highlights
  • Voot Select doesn’t have a price, launch date as yet
  • It will provide “exclusive content”, expectedly
  • Second subscription offering for Voot after Voot Kids

“Voot Select.” Viacom18-owned Voot has landed on a name and logo for its subscription-based offering, as it finally plans to branch out of its ad-supported days as a streaming service. (Technically, that happened with Voot Kids in November last year, but this is more of a proper foray.) There's no word on pricing or launch date as yet, though Viacom18 said that Voot Select would “soon” go live. And there's no word on the content too, except to note that Voot Select will provide “exclusive content” across a “diverse multi-genre marquee”. Make of that what you will. Viacom18's youth head for music & English entertainment, Ferzad Palia, will oversee Voot Select.

In a prepared statement, Viacom18's group CEO & MD, Sudhanshu Vats, said: “The video-on-demand market is the fastest growing segment in the media and entertainment sector today. Subscription-led business models are going to be the next big growth drivers in the years to come. Having established Voot as India's second largest premium [ad-led video-on-demand] platform, we think the time is apt for us to unveil our premium subscription offering, Voot Select. The new premium offering will bring more bespoke content to our always-on viewers.”

“With Voot, the successful launch of Voot Kids and now Voot Select, our aim is to build a versatile and immersive digital ecosystem that will add value to our users,” Viacom18 Digital Ventures COO Gourav Rakshit said. “The new offering will provide them with differentiated content experiences across genres and segments. Currently in its final leg of testing, the all-new Voot Select, once live, will see many untapped genres being made available for our users to experience and enjoy.”

Voot Select will launch in 2020 in India. It will go up against the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar (Premium), Zee5, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, and Eros Now.

Further reading: Voot, Voot Select, Viacom18, Viacom 18
