Technology News
loading

Voot Kids Launched as Viacom18’s First Subscription Offering: Price, Free Trial, and More

With Nickelodeon, WarnerMedia, and Lego as content partners.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 12:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Voot Kids Launched as Viacom18’s First Subscription Offering: Price, Free Trial, and More

Photo Credit: Viacom18

Highlights
  • Voot Kids costs Rs. 99 a month, Rs. 799 a year
  • It’s available on Android, iOS phones, tablets, and TV
  • Certified by Early Childhood Association (ECA)

After over half a year of beta testing, Viacom18-owned Voot has launched its first subscription-based, children-oriented offering Voot Kids. It claims to offer more than 20,000 videos, ebooks, stories, and quizzes, in an attempt to deliver on its four-quadrant play of “watch, read, listen, and learn” that is aimed at kids between the ages of 2–8 years. To build up its content library, it has partnered with the likes of Nickelodeon, Oxford University Press, WarnerMedia, Green Gold, BBC's CBeebies, TV Asahi, Sony Music, Hasbro, Mattel, and Lego among others. Available on Android and iOS, Voot Kids costs Rs. 99 per month after a 7-day free trial, or Rs. 799 per year after a 30-day free trial.

How Voot Plans to Grow to 100 Million Monthly Users by March 2020

Voot Kids [...] caters to needs of discerning Indian parents who seek meaningful screen-time that aids in holistic development of the child's mental, emotional and social faculties,” Voot Kids business head Saugato Bhowmik said in a prepared statement. “The app has the largest and most versatile offerings in the space of toon videos, e-books, audio stories, and fun quizzes that provides children with a parent-controlled, safe and entertaining content destination. We believe masti [fun] should never be served up without acchai [goodness] and the same holds true the other way around. And this is our guiding philosophy at Voot Kids.”

In its announcement, Viacom18 said that Voot Kids has been certified by Early Childhood Association (ECA). Additionally, its curated ad-free content library — which features multiple-choice questions covering five skill-set domains, audio books from Karadi Tales and Jataka Tales, and audio originals with character-led stories — comes with parental controls that allow parents to “evaluate progress, limit screen time and track content consumed”.

voot kids 2 Voot Kids

(L-R): Sudhanshu Vats, Saugato Bhowmik, actress Soha Ali Khan, educationist Swati Popat, actor Aashish Chaudhary, and Gourav Rakshit at the launch event for Voot Kids
Photo Credit: Viacom18

“The foray into the subscription space with Voot Kids is the first step in our journey towards building an entire digital ecosystem under brand Voot,” Viacom18 Digital Ventures COO Gourav Rakshit said. “Voot Kids has been built on the three pillars of ‘product experience', ‘content' and ‘safety'. In Voot Kids, we are bringing an offering that is child-friendly, yet parent focused, and gives them an opportunity to bond with an immersive co-consumption experience. Our brand philosophy of ‘Masti Mein Acchai [Goodness in Fun]' reflects our mission to make screen time meaningful.”

“Viacom18 has grown over the years by focusing on white spaces that are challenging and yet have tremendous potential,” said Viacom18 Group CEO & MD Sudhanshu Vats. “As a network, we have been the undisputed leader in kids' entertainment content since the past five years. Our digital play Voot is the second largest video-on-demand platform in the country today. Voot Kids is a synergy of these two growth stories from the house of Viacom18. Marking our sharper segmented foray into the world of subscription-based video-on-demand, Voot Kids is India's first and only multi-format kids' app offering fun & learning. No other kids' app offers watch, read, listen & learn all at one place.”

Voot is soon expected to launch a subscription offering of its main ad-led platform as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Voot, Voot Kids, Viacom 18, Nickelodeon, Oxford University Press, WarnerMedia, Green Gold Animation, BBC, Sony Music, Hasbro, Mattel, Lego
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme 2 Pro Update in India Brings Dark Mode, November Security Patch
Honor Smartphones
Voot Kids Launched as Viacom18’s First Subscription Offering: Price, Free Trial, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  2. Vodafone CEO Says India Operation Is at Risk of Collapse
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Apple Starts Selling AirPods Pro in India: What You Need to Know
  8. Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background
  9. How to Know When Someone Unfollows You on Instagram
  10. HP Elite Dragonfly 2-in-1 Ultralight Laptop Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Starts Receiving October OTA Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, and More
  2. Voot Kids Launched as Viacom18’s First Subscription Offering: Price, Free Trial, and More
  3. Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background, Company Releases Fix
  4. Realme 2 Pro Update in India Brings Dark Mode, November Security Patch
  5. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability, and Everything Else
  6. 16-Inch MacBook Pro With New Keyboard Said to Launch as Early as Today
  7. Be More Transparent About Algorithms, Tim Berners-Lee Tells Tech Giants
  8. Trump, Tim Cook Said to Tour Apple Operations in Texas
  9. Friends Reunion: Cast, Creators Said to Be in Talks for Unscripted HBO Max Special
  10. Disney+ Streaming Service Goes Live in the US With the Mandalorian, Past Classics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.