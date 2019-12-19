IPL 2020 auctions will kick off today, with eight franchises ready to open bidding for 332 shortlisted players who are up for the taking for the tournament's 2020 edition. There are a lot of marquee players who will be up for grabs, and they might as well turn the fortunes of the franchises that nab them. With Indian Premier League set to kick off on March 23, the auctions will give a fair idea about the competing teams' strengths and their chances of lifting the title in the tournament's 2020 edition. If you are interested in watching the IPL 2020 auction live, read on to find out all the live telecast and streaming details:

When does it start?

The player bidding will kick off at 3:30pm (IST) today and is being held in Kolkata.

How to watch IPL 2020 auction?

If you are planning to catch the Vivo IPL 2020 player bidding wars on a TV, you can catch the live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to stream IPL 2020 auction?

In case you are not in the vicinity of a TV, you can live stream the IPL 2020 auction ceremony via Hotstar on your smartphone, tablet, and PC.

This year's auction will be moderated by Hugh Edmeades. Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians are the teams whose owners will engage in bidding war today during the IPL 2020 player auction ceremony.

Kings Xi Punjab has the highest amount of money in their purse at 42.70 crores, while four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse at Rs. 13.05 crores going into the auction. You can check more details about the players that are up for auction for Vivo IPL 2020 on the official IPL T20 website and can also check the live updates on the official IPL Twitter handle.