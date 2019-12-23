Technology News
'Vir Das: For India': Netflix Sets January Release Date for Next Stand-Up Special From India

Third special for Das after Abroad Understanding in 2017 and Losing It in 2018.

Updated: 23 December 2019 17:18 IST
‘Vir Das: For India’: Netflix Sets January Release Date for Next Stand-Up Special From India

Photo Credit: Netflix

Vir Das in a promo still for Vir Das: For India

Highlights
  • Vir Das: For India to release January 26, 2020 on Netflix
  • Das will talk about Indian traditions, famous Indian films
  • Part of the stand-up deal Netflix announced in October

Vir Das' next Netflix stand-up comedy special — Vir Das: For India — has a release date: January 26, 2020. Per Netflix, Vir Das: For India finds the 40-year-old comedian “on a celebratory journey through the history of India, from its people and traditions to modern culture and famous films.” This will be Das' third hour-long special on Netflix, after Vir Das: Abroad Understanding in 2017 and Vir Das: Losing It in 2018.

For Netflix, this is part of the deal it announced back in October, which included Das as one of eight Indian comedians alongside other established names in Kenny Sebastian, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, and Kaneez Surka, and rising figures in Comicstaan finalist Prashasti Singh, TLC's Queens of Comedy winner Niveditha Prakasham, and Comicstaan 2 contestant Supriya Joshi.

Tandon has previously performed a set as part of Netflix's Comedians of the World, released back in January, which also featured Atul Khatri and Aditi Mittal. Mittal is the only Indian comedian, apart from Das, to have a special on Netflix. All of Sebastian, Gill, and Surka have specials on Amazon Prime Video.

Das was last seen in Jestination Unknown, a comedy travel reality series on Prime Video, which he hosted and featured Tandon as one of the guests alongside actress Shruti Seth, actor and comedian Suresh Menon, comedian Amogh Ranadive, actress Rohini Ramanathan, voice over artist and actor Ashwin Mushran, former RJ and comedian Manan Desai, former VJ and comedian Anu Menon, and American comedian Raj Sharma.

Vir Das: For India is out January 26, 2020 on Netflix.

Further reading: Vir Das, Vir Das For India, Netflix, Netflix India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
'Vir Das: For India': Netflix Sets January Release Date for Next Stand-Up Special From India
