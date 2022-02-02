Technology News
Verizon Said to Turn on About 2,000 5G Towers in February in US

Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January.

By Associated Press | Updated: 2 February 2022 11:01 IST
Verizon Said to Turn on About 2,000 5G Towers in February in US

FAA said new data had allowed it to more precisely map the size and shape of the areas around airports

Highlights
  • Verizon is expected to be able to deploy about 14 percent of 500 towers
  • The company will be able to turn on about another 2,000 in February
  • Verizon had met the 100 million goal as of February 1

Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February in the next phase of its C-Band 5G deployment after talks with US regulators, sources said.

The new phase comes after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it had agreed that Verizon and AT&T could safely turn on more 5G towers in a deployment that has been disrupted by aircraft safety concerns.

Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to turn on about another 2,000 in February, the sources said, adding that the total could rise as aviation buffer zones are refined.

Concerns that the new towers could interfere with sensitive airplane electronics delayed the C-Band 5G deployment, initially planned for early December. Verizon agreed in January to not deploy about 500 towers near airports.

The company said in January it would initially offer its 5G C-Band service to about 90 million people and promised to expand that to more than 100 million by March 31.

Verizon said Tuesday it had met the 100 million goal as of February 1 and intended "to exceed that goal."

It declined to comment on the number of new towers being activated, but said it remains committed to "very productive discussions with the FAA and others".

The FAA said Friday new data had allowed it to "more precisely map the size and shape of the areas around airports where 5G signals are mitigated, shrinking the areas where wireless operators are deferring their antenna activations."

Based on the new revised exclusion zones, Verizon is expected to be able to deploy about 14 percent of the 500 towers held up in January, or around 70 towers, the source added.

The FAA is working on a subsequent version of the buffer zones that wll allow Verizon to turn on additional towers.

The FAA declined to comment on how many towers Verizon would turn on in February.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Verizon, AT and T, 5G, C Band, FAA
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Specifications Tipped, May Come With Snapdragon 695 SoC

Verizon Said to Turn on About 2,000 5G Towers in February in US
