It’s Tom Hardy vs. Woody Harrelson — or rather, their respective alien symbiotes.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 May 2021 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage India release date set for September 24
  • Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson lead the cast of Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage part of Sony’s Marvel universe

Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer is here. On Monday, Sony Pictures unveiled the first two-and-a-half minute trailer for the Venom: Let There Be Carnage — in English and Hindi — the sequel to the Tom Hardy-led original that brings him back as the host to a violent alien symbiote called Venom who gives him superhuman powers. In the second Venom movie, Hardy's Eddie Brock has to deal with a psychotic serial killer called Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who escapes from his lethal injection capital punishment by revealing that he too is host to an alien symbiote — that name is also in the title: Carnage. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is a play on words, yes.

Two alien symbiotes going at it, now where have we seen that again? Oh right, the first Venom movie. Speaking of, in addition to Hardy, we also have the returning Michelle Williams as district attorney and Eddie's ex-fiancée Anne Weying, Reid Scott as her doctor boyfriend Dan Lewis, and Peggy Lu as convenience store manager Mrs. Chen who Venom jokes with in the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer. New cast members — apart from Harrelson, who technically had a cameo in the first Venom movie — include Naomie Harris as Cletus' love interest Frances Barrison (Shriek in the comics), and Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan who's on Cletus' case.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hindi trailer

Behind the scenes, Andy Serkis takes over as director on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, working off a screenplay written by Venom co-writer Kelly Marcel, and a story Hardy and Marcel co-developed. Hardy and Marcel are also producers on the second Venom movie alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker. Serkis has roped in Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson — who worked with him on his 2017 directorial debut Breathe — for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film is a production of Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, and Tencent Pictures. Sony Pictures is the global distributor.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to release September 24 in cinemas worldwide. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The sequel is part of Sony's Marvel universe — officially dubbed Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters — which are in the same world as the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies but are “adjunct” to that world. It doesn't make any sense but it allows Sony the opportunity to have Holland's Peter Parker interact with these characters (if and when Sony wants that to happen). Also part of this universe is Jared Leto-led Morbius, coming January 2022.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage poster

venom 2 poster venom 2 poster

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hindi poster

venom 2 poster hindi venom 2 poster hindi

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Tamil poster

venom 2 poster tamil venom 2 poster tamil

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Telugu poster

venom 2 poster telugu venom 2 poster telugu

Further reading: Venom, Venom 2, Venom Let There Be Carnage, Venom 2 trailer, Venom 2 release date, Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis, Sony Pictures, Marvel, Spider Man, SPUMC
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OSIRIS-REx Space Probe Heads Home With Asteroid Dust From Bennu
Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Comment

 
 

