Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moved Up to October 1

Sony Pictures pulls Venom 2 forward in response to Shang-Chi box office.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 September 2021 10:53 IST
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moved Up to October 1

Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Tom Hardy in Venom: Let There Be Carnage

  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage was set for October 15
  • Shang-Chi’s box office success gave Sony confidence
  • In India, Venom 2 might collide with No Time to Die

Venom will be back sooner than expected. Sony Pictures announced late Monday that it was moving up the Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson-led Venom: Let There Be Carnage by two weeks. The second Venom movie and the next Marvel entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe will now release October 1, as opposed to October 15. This comes in response to the box office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also a Marvel movie albeit from the house of Disney, which brought in over $140 million (about Rs. 1,020 crores) over its opening weekend and by the end of Monday.

Sony Pictures also has huge box office hopes for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, given the commercial success of the first film in 2018. Venom grossed over $850 million (about Rs. 6,219 crores) worldwide — even as it failed critically — with $213.5 million (about Rs. 1,562 crores) from cinemas in the US and Canada, and $269 million (about Rs. 1,968 crores) from theatres in China. There's no clarity on a China release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage though, so it'll be interesting to see how the sequel fares — especially given COVID-19.

Watch the Final Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer in 4 Languages

This is not the first time that Venom: Let There Be Carnage's release date has been changed. Originally set to drop in October 2020, the next Venom movie was first delayed to June 2021, then to September 2021, before jumping to October 15 due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the US due to the highly-contagious Delta variant. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was widely expected to be further delayed, more so in the wake of Paramount Pictures pushing Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick to 2022, but Sony Pictures has decided to stick, rather than twist.

The new October 1 release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage places it a week prior to the US opening of Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 James Bond, No Time to Die, out October 8 in North America. But that's not the case elsewhere, including India and the UK, where No Time to Die releases September 30. That could pit Venom against Bond. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony Pictures Entertainment India to confirm if Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release October 1 in India as well. We will update this story if we hear back.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out October 1 in cinemas worldwide. It will be available in 3D, IMAX, and premium large formats. In India, it will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, September 8 in the US.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Redmi Buds 3 With AirPods-Like Design, Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched

