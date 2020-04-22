Venom 2 now has a title — Venom: Let There Be Carnage — and a new release date. Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the sequel to the 2018 Tom Hardy-starrer Spider-Man spin-off has been pushed back eight months from October 2, 2020 to June 25, 2021. In doing so, Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes over the slot vacated this week by The Batman (which jumped to October 1, 2021). The release date delay for Venom 2 follows the earlier shift for the other Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, which has gone from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

Sony Pictures made the announcement on Tuesday in the US, following in the footsteps of Warner Bros.-owned DC Films and Disney-owned Marvel Studios in weeks past. With that, nearly every superhero movie — from Black Widow to Shazam! 2 — has been impacted by the global lockdown. Some, in the likes of the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home (opening July 16, 2021) and James Gunn's soft reboot of Suicide Squad, are still holding onto their original release dates. For now.

With Hardy returning in the lead as Eddie Brock / Venom opposite Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams as Venom's ex-fiancée Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Anne's boyfriend Dr. Dan Lewis, and Naomie Harris as new villain and Kasady's love interest Shriek. Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) is directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, off a script by Venom co-writer Kelly Marcel.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now slated for June 25, 2021.

