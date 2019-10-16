Technology News
loading

Venom 2 Adds New Villain Shriek as Carnage’s Love Interest: Report

The search for an actor is underway.

By | Updated: 16 October 2019 13:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Venom 2 Adds New Villain Shriek as Carnage’s Love Interest: Report

Photo Credit: Marvel

Shriek in Absolute Carnage Vol. 1 #2

Highlights
  • Venom 2 movie release date is October 2, 2020
  • Returning Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson are part of cast
  • Andy Serkis is the director on Venom sequel

With less than a year left to the release of Venom 2, the sequel is gearing up for filming by adding new characters to the fold. The first of those is reportedly a new villain in Shriek, a mutant who can manipulate sound and is the love interest of Carnage / Cletus Kasady in the comics. Carnage is already a part of the as-yet untitled Venom 2, thanks to Woody Harrelson reprising his role from the post-credits scene in the first film. Though the casting process is underway, no actor has yet been picked with the filmmakers — including Venom 2 director Andy Serkis — continuing to broaden the search, per the report. In addition to Harrelson, Tom Hardy is also set to return as the title character.

Deadline first brought word of the new development, claiming that two people familiar with the matter had revealed that Marvel Comics supervillainess Shriek — introduced in 1993 in “Spider-Man Unlimited Vol. 1” #1 — would be part of the Venom sequel, tentatively known as Venom 2. Sony Pictures declined to comment on the character leak, Deadline said, since it's still early days for Venom 2, with filming not expected to begin until early 2020.

That isn't exactly very far off, though. Serkis was hired as director on Venom 2 in August, and with the film slated for next October, the sequel doesn't have too much time on its hands. For instance, The Batman and The Matrix 4 also begin production in early 2020; the former has a June 2021 release date, while the latter is undated.

In the comics, Shriek is born Frances Louise Barrison, a drug dealer who is shot in the head by a police officer and ends up in the Darkforce Dimension — shown on-screen in the series Marvel's Agent Carter (JioCinema), and Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (Amazon Prime Video) — where her latent mutant abilities are awakened. Her powers include a sonic shield, sonic energy blasts, flight, and the ability to make people act violent by tapping into their inner darkness.

Venom 2 is out October 2, 2020 in cinemas in India and elsewhere. The film is part of Sony's own Marvel universe, which also includes the Jared Leto-starrer Morbius, slated for July 2020. Sony is also developing live-action films for The Sinister Six, Kraven the Hunter, Silver Sable, Black Cat, and Silk.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Venom 2, Shriek, Sony Pictures, Marvel, Spider Man
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Teens Find Circumventing Apple's Parental Controls Is Child's Play
Honor Smartphones
Venom 2 Adds New Villain Shriek as Carnage’s Love Interest: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  3. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  4. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates
  6. Flipkart Takes on Amazon Prime Video With Its Own Originals
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch in India on November 20, Company Confirms
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Launched in India, Mi Air Purifier 2C and MIUI 11 Global ROM Unveiled: Live Updates
  2. Twitter Says World Leaders 'Not Above' Its Rules
  3. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Users Won’t Get Unlimited Full-Resolution Google Photos Storage Benefit
  4. Venom 2 Adds New Villain Shriek as Carnage’s Love Interest: Report
  5. Vodafone Rs. 199, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans Now Offer Double Data Benefit Up to 84GB
  6. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set for November 20, Company Confirms
  7. The Matrix 4 Casts Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith in Talks to Return: Reports
  8. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India: Here's Why
  9. Nubia Red Magic 3S Price in India Revealed Through a Flipkart Listing Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  10. League of Legends Coming to Mobile Next Year, Riot Games Announces as It Diversifies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.