Elizabeth Warren Takes Jibe at Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos: Here's What Happened

The Democratic US presidential candidate hopeful was playing a game of 'how well do you know your Billionaires' with Colbert.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 28 February 2020 11:24 IST
The 70-year-old Democratic leader appeared on the show, during a visit to South Carolina

Highlights
  • Elizabeth Warren wants to tax wealthy Americans
  • Democratic leaders have repeatedly called out Amazon for evading taxes
  • She has previously criticised Facebook for holding too much power

In the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election, Elizabeth Warren, a presidential hopeful for the Democrats, has repeatedly reminded the American citizens the need to tax the wealthy with fortunes worth over $50 million. This proposed tax obviously doesn't leave the American tech giants who own fortunes worth billions, and in the latest episode of a popular American talk show, the Massachusetts senator further went on to roast billionaires including Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

In the episode with American TV host and comedian Stephen Colbert that was televised on Wednesday night, Warren played a game of "How well do you know your Billionaire" where she had to guess the personality based on descriptions. "Guess - he never shows emotion; looks like he cut his bangs with toenail clippers," Colbert went on saying. To this Warren initially named Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates but later called Zuckerberg after the TV host added: "he knows everything about you." The following question by Colbert read, "He looks like Lex Luthor but knows more about you and is less trustworthy," to which Warren replied, "Bezos."

The 70-year-old Democratic leader appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during a visit to South Carolina ahead of the state's Democratic primary on Saturday. Her latest jibe came days after she called out Amazon for making billions of dollars in profits and not paying federal taxes.

The issue of taxing the wealthy, however, has just not been raised by Warren. Democratic leaders and other presidential candidate hopefuls such as Bernie Sanders have called out Amazon several times during the 2020 Democratic presidential debates. Several reports citing Amazon's financial statements have indicated that the tech giant in 2017 and 2018 paid close to $1 billion and $1.8 billion income, local and international taxes, respectively, but did not pay federal taxes. The federal income tax is the tax levied by the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on the annual earnings of individuals, corporations, trusts, and other legal entities.

Previously, Warren had called out big tech companies for having too much power over the American economy and society that has created "inequality" in the US.

