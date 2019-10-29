Technology News
loading

US Kids' Appetite for Online Video Doubled in 4 Years: Survey

"It really is the air they breathe," said Michael Robb, senior director of research for Common Sense Media.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 16:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
US Kids' Appetite for Online Video Doubled in 4 Years: Survey
Highlights
  • They're seeing the videos on services such as YouTube
  • YouTube is supposedly off limits to children younger than age 13
  • 69 percent of 13- to 18-year-olds watch online videos every day

The number of young Americans watching online videos every day has more than doubled, according to survey findings released Tuesday. They're glued to them for nearly an hour a day, twice as long as they were four years ago.

And often, the survey found, they're seeing the videos on services such as YouTube that are supposedly off limits to children younger than age 13.

"It really is the air they breathe," said Michael Robb, senior director of research for Common Sense Media , the nonprofit organization that issued the report. The group tracks young people's tech habits and offers guidance for parents.

The survey of American youth included the responses of 1,677 young people, ages 8 to 18. Among other things, it found that 56% of 8- to 12-year-olds and 69 percent of 13- to 18-year-olds watch online videos every day. In 2015, the last time the survey was conducted, those figures were 24 percent and 34%, respectively. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Overall screen time hasn't changed much in those four years, the survey found. The average tween, ages 8 to 12 for the purposes of this survey, spent four hours and 44 minutes with entertainment media on digital devices each day. For teens, it was seven hours and 22 minutes. That did not include the time using devices for homework, reading books or listening to music.

But the findings on video-watching indicate just how quickly this generation is shifting from traditional television to streaming services, often viewed on smartphones, tablets and laptops. Among the teens surveyed, only a third said they enjoyed watching traditional television programming "a lot," compared with 45% four years ago. Half of tweens said the same, compared with 61% in the last survey.

YouTube was their overwhelming first choice for online videos, even among the tweens who were surveyed — three-quarters of whom say they use the site despite age restrictions. Only 23 percent in that age group said they watch YouTube Kids, a separate service aimed at them and even younger children. And of those, most still said they preferred regular YouTube.

"It puts a lot of pressure on a parent to figure out what they can reasonably filter," Robb said.

When presented with the findings, YouTube said that, in the coming months, it will share details on ways the company is rethinking its approach to kids and families.

For now, Farshad Shadloo, a spokesperson for YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, reiterated the company's terms of use on age: "YouTube is not a site for people under 13." Among other things, the company also cited its restriction filters and YouTube Kids.

Even so, many children with online access are adept at getting access to regular YouTube or other streaming content — partly because their parents are overwhelmed, said Sarah Domoff, an assistant professor of clinical psychology at Central Michigan University who studies tech's impact on youth and families.

Those parents could certainly be doing more to track screen time, she said. But, as she sees it, filters on services such as YouTube also aren't adequate.

"It's really hard to block out certain things unless you're really standing over your child," Domoff said. That's especially hard to do when devices are portable.

Some are skeptical about how much YouTube will really change a service that easily leads its users, young and old alike, down a "rabbit hole" of video content, much of it created by everyday people.

"If your model is built on maintaining attention, it's really hard to do something," said Robb, of Common Sense Media.

His advice to families: "Protect homework time, family time, dinner time and bed time. Have device-free times or zones."

Domoff added, "There needs to be a game plan."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: online video, YouTube
Amazon Could Challenge Loss of $10 Billion Pentagon Cloud Deal as Early as Next Week
Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 With Voice Control Put Up for Crowdfunding by Xiaomi India
Honor Smartphones
US Kids' Appetite for Online Video Doubled in 4 Years: Survey
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  4. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  6. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  7. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  9. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
  10. See Review: Is Apple TV+’s Game of Thrones Wannabe Worth Watching?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Messages Expands RCS-Based Chat Experience: Here's How to Get It on Your Android Device
  2. Google Messages Expands RCS-Based Chat Experience: Here's How to Get It on Your Android Device
  3. Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 With Voice Control Put Up for Crowdfunding by Xiaomi India
  4. Adani Group Partners Digital Realty to Build Data Centres in India
  5. US Kids' Appetite for Online Video Doubled in 4 Years: Survey
  6. Amazon Could Challenge Loss of $10 Billion Pentagon Cloud Deal as Early as Next Week
  7. Airtel Postpones Second-Quarter Results as Sector Stares at Massive Payouts
  8. US Regulator to Bar China's Huawei and ZTE From Government Subsidy Program
  9. Google Pixel 4 White Balance Correction Issue Reported by User
  10. Samsung Galaxy S11 May Feature Unannounced Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865 SoCs: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.