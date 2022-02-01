Technology News
Union Budget 2022: AVGC Promotion Task Force to Be Set Up for Animation, Gaming

The task force will work with all stakeholders to recommend ways to help build domestic capacity to serving India’s markets.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 February 2022 12:39 IST
Union Budget 2022: AVGC Promotion Task Force to Be Set Up for Animation, Gaming

The animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector offers immense potential to employ youth

  • AVGC sector encompasses animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic
  • Nirmala Sitharaman said AVGC sector has potential to employ youth
  • Deloitte projects 20 lakhs jobs in the sector

The government on Tuesday announced setting up of a task force to recommend steps for promotion of animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector.

The sector offers immense potential to employ youth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

"An AVGC promotion task force with all stakeholders will be set up to recommend ways to realise this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand," she said.

Commenting on the announcement, Jehil Thakkar, partner and media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India said the move will help India achieve its potential of 20 lakh jobs in the sector according to Deloitte projections.

"These are critical skills for growth of the metaverse and India is poised to take advantage of this ecosystem," he said.

Union Budget 2022: AVGC Promotion Task Force to Be Set Up for Animation, Gaming
