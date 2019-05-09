Technology News

Tina Fey-Created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Return for Netflix Interactive Special in 2020

It’s alive, dammit!

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tina Fey-Created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Return for Netflix Interactive Special in 2020

Photo Credit: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Jane Krakowski, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Highlights
  • The main cast of four will return to reprise their roles
  • Talks for a movie have seemingly turned into an interactive special
  • Viewers can choose what characters do, will get different jokes

Netflix is bringing back its Tina Fey-created original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for an interactive special in 2020, Fey announced Wednesday in New York City. The main cast quartet of Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane will return to reprise their respective roles of Kimmy Schmidt, Titus Andromedon, Jacqueline White, and Lillian Kaushtupper. There were always talks for a movie finish for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ended with the second half of its fourth and final season back in January, and this Netflix interactive special seems to be one way to achieve that.

“We're thrilled to announce that we're about to start production on an all-new interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020,” Fey said at an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event in New York. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it's a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Fey will executive produce the as-yet untitled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, along with fellow co-creator Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), Sam Means (The Daily Show), and David Miner (30 Rock). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment. During its 51-episode, four-season run, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt garnered 18 Emmy nominations, including four for best comedy series.

For Netflix, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special joins a growing list of interactive films geared towards adults, on the back of Bear Grylls adventure series You vs. Wild last month, and the wacky Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in December last year. Interactive content on Netflix kicked off with children, and the northern California-based streaming service announced a new show called Battle Kitty back in March.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tina Fey, Netflix, Interactive movie
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Gets Android Pie Update in India, May Security Patch: Report
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Tina Fey-Created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Return for Netflix Interactive Special in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. This Will Be the First Phone to Ship With Next-Generation Google Assistant
  3. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Android Q Beta Builds
  4. OnePlus Users Report of Speed Dial Reset Issue, Fix Coming in Next Updates
  5. OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
  6. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  7. Paytm Mall Offering Cashback Worth Rs. 12,000 on iPhone Models in India
  8. Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Get Rs. 1,750 Discount on Official Website
  9. Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available for Rs. 399 With 50GB Data per Month
  10. WhatsApp Ending Support for Windows Phone on December 31, UWP App Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.