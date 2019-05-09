Netflix is bringing back its Tina Fey-created original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for an interactive special in 2020, Fey announced Wednesday in New York City. The main cast quartet of Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane will return to reprise their respective roles of Kimmy Schmidt, Titus Andromedon, Jacqueline White, and Lillian Kaushtupper. There were always talks for a movie finish for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ended with the second half of its fourth and final season back in January, and this Netflix interactive special seems to be one way to achieve that.

“We're thrilled to announce that we're about to start production on an all-new interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020,” Fey said at an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event in New York. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it's a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Fey will executive produce the as-yet untitled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, along with fellow co-creator Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), Sam Means (The Daily Show), and David Miner (30 Rock). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment. During its 51-episode, four-season run, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt garnered 18 Emmy nominations, including four for best comedy series.

For Netflix, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special joins a growing list of interactive films geared towards adults, on the back of Bear Grylls adventure series You vs. Wild last month, and the wacky Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in December last year. Interactive content on Netflix kicked off with children, and the northern California-based streaming service announced a new show called Battle Kitty back in March.