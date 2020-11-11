The Umbrella Academy will return for season 3. Netflix has renewed the superhero series — based on the comic book series of the same name by former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Brazilian illustrator Gabriel Bá — for a third season, over three months after the release of the second season. Production will begin on The Umbrella Academy season 3 in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada, where the first two seasons were also filmed. The Umbrella Academy season 3 will be made up of 10 hour-long episodes, as was the case with the first two seasons.

On Tuesday, the official Netflix and The Umbrella Academy accounts simultaneously tweeted the series' season 3 renewal. Netflix wrote: “They're not done yet! The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening!” while the show's tweet said: “Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February.” An hour and a half later, The Umbrella Academy star Justin H. Min revealed season 3 would be filmed in Toronto.

Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February pic.twitter.com/tZxyezzCOc — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

In addition to Min, returning stars on The Umbrella Academy season 3 include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Behind the scenes, The Umbrella Academy creator Steve Blackman will continue as showrunner, and executive producer alongside director Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Jesse McKeown. Way and Bá are co-executive producers.

[SPOILER ALERT FOR SEASON 2] On The Umbrella Academy season 3, the Hargreeves foster siblings will most likely need to deal with the fallout of their time-travelling actions. At the end of season 2, they discovered that their presence in the 1960s had created an altered present day, in which the Umbrella Academy was never established by their adoptive billionaire father. Instead, he created the Sparrow Academy, which is made up of different individuals except for Ben (Min) who's alive in this timeline and is the leader of the Sparrow Academy as Number One.