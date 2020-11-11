Technology News
loading

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix Renews Superhero Series, Production Begins Early 2021

*dances weirdly, just like Umbrella Academy characters*

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 November 2020 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix Renews Superhero Series, Production Begins Early 2021

Photo Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

The Umbrella Academy on set in Toronto for season 2

Highlights
  • The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date has not been set
  • 10 one-hour episodes in season 3, to be filmed in Toronto
  • Season 2 released towards the end of July on Netflix globally

The Umbrella Academy will return for season 3. Netflix has renewed the superhero series — based on the comic book series of the same name by former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Brazilian illustrator Gabriel Bá — for a third season, over three months after the release of the second season. Production will begin on The Umbrella Academy season 3 in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada, where the first two seasons were also filmed. The Umbrella Academy season 3 will be made up of 10 hour-long episodes, as was the case with the first two seasons.

Review: Umbrella Academy Season 2 Is a Better Second Try, but Not Enough

On Tuesday, the official Netflix and The Umbrella Academy accounts simultaneously tweeted the series' season 3 renewal. Netflix wrote: “They're not done yet! The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening!” while the show's tweet said: “Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February.” An hour and a half later, The Umbrella Academy star Justin H. Min revealed season 3 would be filmed in Toronto.

In addition to Min, returning stars on The Umbrella Academy season 3 include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Behind the scenes, The Umbrella Academy creator Steve Blackman will continue as showrunner, and executive producer alongside director Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Jesse McKeown. Way and Bá are co-executive producers.

[SPOILER ALERT FOR SEASON 2] On The Umbrella Academy season 3, the Hargreeves foster siblings will most likely need to deal with the fallout of their time-travelling actions. At the end of season 2, they discovered that their presence in the 1960s had created an altered present day, in which the Umbrella Academy was never established by their adoptive billionaire father. Instead, he created the Sparrow Academy, which is made up of different individuals except for Ben (Min) who's alive in this timeline and is the leader of the Sparrow Academy as Number One.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy season 3, Netflix
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Epic Games Gets Apple’s Theft Claim Knocked Out of Fortnite Fight

Related Stories

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix Renews Superhero Series, Production Begins Early 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  2. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  3. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Curved Edges Instead of Slider Design
  4. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Surface Online
  5. Oppo Watch Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
  8. Asus ZenBook, VivoBook Laptops Launched in India With 11th Gen Intel Processors
  9. World Cricket Championship 3 Now Available for Android, iOS
  10. New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With Apple M1 SoC: Prices in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Sero Rotating 4K QLED TV Launched in India, Designed for Easy Social Media Browsing
  2. Realme 7 5G Price, Specifications Leaked by Tipsters; Spotted on Thailand’s Certification Site
  3. Google Maps Timeline Getting a New Trips Tab on Android, Shows a Summary of Past Vacations
  4. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix Renews Superhero Series, Production Begins Early 2021
  5. Epic Games Gets Apple’s Theft Claim Knocked Out of Fortnite Fight
  6. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by the Government
  7. Google Search to Factor in 'Core Web Vitals' Including Page Load Time to Rank Results From May 2021
  8. macOS Big Sur to Be Available for Download on November 12, Apple Announces
  9. Airtel Adds Over 10 Lakh More Subscribers Than Reliance Jio in August: TRAI
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com