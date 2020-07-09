The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer is here. With a little over three weeks to the superhero series' return, Netflix has unveiled a three-minute trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 2, which finds Five (Aidan Gallagher) — one of the Hargreeves foster siblings — dealing with a new apocalypse that's set to take place November 25, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Five has just 10 days to prevent the end of the world and find his family, who are scattered across space and time.

Klaus (Robert Sheehan) is leading a cult of some sorts and seemingly visits India in what looks like the Ghats of Varanasi on the banks of the river Ganga. Luther (Tom Hopper) is busy with a street fighting ring, while Diego (David Castañeda) has ended at up at a psychiatric facility. There are short glimpses at the remaining ones too — Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Ben (Justin H. Min), and Vanya (Ellen Page) — though it's not enough to say what they are up to.

Five does figure out a way to reunite the Hargreeves, where he announces that “we brought the end of the world back here with us.” The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer then reveals that the Hargreeves are possibly connected to the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy; it happened November 22, 1963, three days prior to the date of the show's second apocalypse. We're then introduced to a new trio of Swedish assassins — Oscar (Tom Sinclair), Axel (Kris Holden-Ried), and Otto (Jason Bryden) — who are after the Hargreeves.

The rest of The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer is made up of action sequences and the Hargreeves siblings bickering with each other, before it ends with a tiny showcase of Allison's superpower, in that she can “rumour” anyone to do anything. The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer is set to a new song from Gerard Way — writer of the comic book series the Netflix series is based on, and the frontman of My Chemical Romance — called “Here Comes the End”.

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot; by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality,” Way said of the new song in a prepared statement.

Way serves as a co-executive producer with fellow The Umbrella Academy comic book creator and illustrator Gabriel Bá on season 2. Steve Blackman continues as showrunner, and executive producer alongside Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. The Umbrella Academy is a production of Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Universal Cable Productions.

Here's the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy season 2:

“Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right — the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three-year period. Starting in 1960. “Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which — spoiler alert! — turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). “Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is out July 31 on Netflix in India and elsewhere.