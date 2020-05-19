Technology News
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date Set for July on Netflix

*dances like Vanya*

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 May 2020 10:52 IST
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date Set for July on Netflix

Photo Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 1

Highlights
  • The Umbrella Academy season 2 is out July 31 on Netflix in India
  • Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland new to season 2 cast
  • Announcement video recreates fan-favourite season 1 dance scene

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is out July 31 on Netflix in India. The superhero series, based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic book series of the same name, got a season 2 release date announcement on Monday, alongside a video. It features the lead cast members of The Umbrella Academy, from Ellen Page to Tom Hopper, recreating the fan-favourite dance scene from season 1 — set to Tiffany's 1987 pop hit “I Think We're Alone Now” — all shot from their respective homes, due to the global lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Review: Netflix's New Superhero Family, Umbrella Academy, Is Truly Dysfunctional

The Umbrella Academy season 2 cast

In addition to Page as Vanya and Hopper as Luther, The Umbrella Academy season 2 also stars David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five, who were all part of the Umbrella Academy as kids. The Umbrella Academy season 2 cast also includes Mary J. Blige and Cameron Britton as assassin partners Cha-Cha and Hazel, Colm Feore as the superheroes' adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Adam Godley as the chimpanzee Pogo. New to season 2 are Ritu Arya (Humans), Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens), and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete).

The Umbrella Academy premiered in February last year to a slightly-positive critical consensus — season 1 holds a 75 percent “fresh” rating and a 61 “generally favourable” score on reviews aggregators Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. Nevertheless, it was a big hit with Netflix subscribers. After renewing the superhero drama for season 2, Netflix revealed that The Umbrella Academy season 1 had been viewed by more than 45 million member households in the first four weeks. That's according to Netflix's old measuring metric: people who have seen at least 70 percent of one episode.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 release date

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is out July 31 on Netflix, in India and elsewhere.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy season 2, Netflix
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date Set for July on Netflix
