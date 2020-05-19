The Umbrella Academy season 2 is out July 31 on Netflix in India. The superhero series, based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic book series of the same name, got a season 2 release date announcement on Monday, alongside a video. It features the lead cast members of The Umbrella Academy, from Ellen Page to Tom Hopper, recreating the fan-favourite dance scene from season 1 — set to Tiffany's 1987 pop hit “I Think We're Alone Now” — all shot from their respective homes, due to the global lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 cast

In addition to Page as Vanya and Hopper as Luther, The Umbrella Academy season 2 also stars David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five, who were all part of the Umbrella Academy as kids. The Umbrella Academy season 2 cast also includes Mary J. Blige and Cameron Britton as assassin partners Cha-Cha and Hazel, Colm Feore as the superheroes' adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Adam Godley as the chimpanzee Pogo. New to season 2 are Ritu Arya (Humans), Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens), and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete).

The Umbrella Academy premiered in February last year to a slightly-positive critical consensus — season 1 holds a 75 percent “fresh” rating and a 61 “generally favourable” score on reviews aggregators Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. Nevertheless, it was a big hit with Netflix subscribers. After renewing the superhero drama for season 2, Netflix revealed that The Umbrella Academy season 1 had been viewed by more than 45 million member households in the first four weeks. That's according to Netflix's old measuring metric: people who have seen at least 70 percent of one episode.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is out July 31 on Netflix, in India and elsewhere.

