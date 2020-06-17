Netflix has unveiled the first look and the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy season 2, which finds the Hargreeves foster siblings scattered in time across 1960s Texas, USA. The 10 new Umbrella Academy season 2 photos feature virtually all of the Hargreeves, including Ellen Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Justin H. Min as Ben, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, and Aidan Gallagher as Five.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 images also introduce new cast member Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) as Sissy; and announce three new recurring cast members in Tom Sinclair (21 Brothers) as Oscar, Kris Holden-Ried (Underworld Awakening) as Axel, and Jason Bryden (Murdoch Mysteries) as Otto. Oscar, Axel, and Otto are three Swedish killers for hire.

Also reprising their roles on The Umbrella Academy season 2 are Mary J. Blige and Cameron Britton as assassin partners Cha-Cha and Hazel, Colm Feore as the foster siblings and superheroes' adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Adam Godley as the chimpanzee Pogo. Ritu Arya (Humans) and Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens) are also new to The Umbrella Academy season 2.

Behind the scenes, creator Steve Blackman continues as showrunner, and executive producer alongside Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson, with The Umbrella Academy comic book creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá as co-executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy season 2:

“Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right — the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three-year period. Starting in 1960. “Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which — spoiler alert! — turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). “Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is out July 31 on Netflix worldwide.

All photos by Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison in The Umbrella Academy season 2

Justin H. Min as Ben in The Umbrella Academy season 2

David Castañeda as Diego in The Umbrella Academy season 2

Aidan Gallagher as Five in The Umbrella Academy season 2

Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto in The Umbrella Academy season 2

Justin H. Min as Ben, Robert Sheehan as Klaus in The Umbrella Academy season 2

Tom Hopper as Luther in The Umbrella Academy season 2

Marin Ireland as Sissy, Ellen Page as Vanya in The Umbrella Academy season 2

Ellen Page as Vanya in The Umbrella Academy season 2

