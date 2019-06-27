Technology News
loading

Typewriter Trailer Sets Up Netflix, Sujoy Ghosh’s Haunted House Mystery Thriller Series

Hopefully it can rise above standard genre fare.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Typewriter Trailer Sets Up Netflix, Sujoy Ghosh’s Haunted House Mystery Thriller Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

A still from the Typewriter trailer

Highlights
  • Typewriter out July 19 on Netflix in India
  • New trailer introduces the central mystery
  • A total of five episodes in mystery thriller series

Netflix has released the trailer for Typewriter, its next Indian original series from Kahaani writer-director Sujoy Ghosh, which follows “a group of inquisitive kids and wannabe ghost hunters, and their faithful dog [who] are determined to capture the ghost that plagues a notorious home in their neighbourhood.” Typewriter stars Paulami Ghosh (Nachom-ia Kumpasar), Samir Kochar, and Purab Kohli (Rock On!!) in the lead, and Arna Sharma, Aaryansh Malviya, Milkail Gandhi, and Palash Kamble as the “wannabe ghost hunter” kids Sam, Nick, Gablu, and Bunty. There are five episodes in the mystery thriller series Typewriter, all of which have been directed by Mr. Ghosh and filmed on location in Goa.

The Typewriter trailer opens with a police officer (Kohli) noting that a new death that seems natural isn't. He then tells someone that the family that used to live in Bardez Villa, the haunted house at the core of the story, also had a girl. The trailer suggests that she might have died under mysterious circumstances. One of the kids then notes that “the soul is trapped between universes” if the death isn't natural. The police officer then remarks that there's only commonality between three deaths that have occurred, and though he doesn't say what it is, the trailer hints it might be a woman (Ms. Ghosh).

 

For Netflix, Typewriter will be the fourth scripted series from India this year, after the Nirbhaya police investigation Delhi Crime in March, the second season of cricket drama Selection Day in April, and the dystopian drama Leila earlier in June. Netflix has several other Indian series lined up for 2019, including the second season of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Sacred Games, the Shah Rukh Khan-produced thriller Bard of Blood, which might release in August or September, and the film series prequel Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Here's the official synopsis for Typewriter, via Netflix:

“Typewriter is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, and a dog, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighbourhood in Goa. When a new family and their captivating daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to capture the neighbourhood ghost before it is too late.”

Typewriter is out July 19 on Netflix in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Typewriter, Netflix, Netflix India, Sujoy Ghosh
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Game Console Makers Oppose China Tariffs
Huawei Says It Got Over $1.4 Billion in Licensing Revenue Since 2015
Honor Smartphones
Typewriter Trailer Sets Up Netflix, Sujoy Ghosh’s Haunted House Mystery Thriller Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  2. Motorola One Vision Review
  3. Xiaomi Reveals Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Ahead of Launch
  4. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  5. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
  6. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  7. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  8. Realme U1, Realme 1 Receiving Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  9. Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technology Launches Yi Smart Dash Camera in India
  10. Selfies: Five Times More Deadly Than Shark Attacks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.