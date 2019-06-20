Technology News
Netflix’s Next Indian Series, Typewriter, Gets July Release Date

Kahaani writer-director Sujoy Ghosh is at the helm.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 12:27 IST
Netflix's Next Indian Series, Typewriter, Gets July Release Date

(inset) Sujoy Ghosh

  • Typewriter out July 19 on Netflix worldwide
  • It’s a horror series about three young friends
  • Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh star in the series

Netflix has set a July 19 release date for Typewriter, its next original series from India from Kahaani writer-director Sujoy Ghosh. Typewriter is a Hindi-language horror series about “three young friends in Goa [who] plan to search an old villa for ghosts, but when a new family moves in, the home's buried past resurfaces in chilling ways.” Per the series' title page on Netflix, the cast of Typewriter includes Purab Kohli (Sense8, Rock On!!), Palomi Ghosh (Nachom-ia Kumpasar), Sameer Kochhar (Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat), Aarna Sharma (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), Mikhail Gandhi (Supreme), Palash Kamble (Super Sisters), and Aaryansh Malviya.

Typewriter was originally announced at a Netflix showcase event in Singapore last November, alongside over half a dozen films such as the critically-acclaimed Soni, Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand, Madhuri Dixit-produced 15 August, Manav Kaul-starrer Music Teacher, and Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol-starrer Chopsticks, all of which have released earlier in 2019. For Netflix, Typewriter will be the fourth scripted series from India this year, after the Nirbhaya police investigation Delhi Crime in March, the second season of cricket drama Selection Day in April, and the dystopian drama Leila earlier in June.

Netflix has several other Indian series lined up for 2019, including the second season of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Sacred Games, the Shah Rukh Khan-produced thriller Bard of Blood, which might release in August or September, and the film series prequel Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Best known for the 2012 mystery thriller Kahaani and 2003 comedy Jhankaar Beats, Typewriter will be the second project in 2019 for Ghosh, after the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer crime mystery thriller Badla, which was a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

Here's the official synopsis for Typewriter, via Netflix:

“Typewriter is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, and a dog, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighbourhood in Goa. When a new family and their captivating daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to capture the neighbourhood ghost before it is too late.”

Typewriter will release July 19 on Netflix in India.

Further reading: Typewriter, Netflix, Netflix India, Netflix Originals, Sujoy Ghosh
Netflix's Next Indian Series, Typewriter, Gets July Release Date
