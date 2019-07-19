Technology News
loading

Typewriter Now Streaming on Netflix in India

A new local offering, created by Sujoy Ghosh.

By | Updated: 19 July 2019 12:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Typewriter Now Streaming on Netflix in India

Photo Credit: Netflix

A still from Typewriter

Highlights
  • A total of five episodes in Typewriter season 1
  • Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh are part of the cast
  • Typewriter is a mystery horror series set in Goa

Netflix's newest original series from India, Typewriter, is now streaming. Directed and co-written by Sujoy Ghosh — best known for films such as Kahaani, Badla, and Jhankaar Beats — Typewriter is a mystery horror series that follows a bunch of kids as they set out to capture a ghost that's rumoured to inhabit a haunted house in small-town Goa. But their plans complicate after a new family, with ties to the home's past, moves in. Aarnaa Sharma, Aaryansh Malviya, Mikhail Gandhi, Palash Kamble, Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Samir Kochhar, Sara Gesawat, and Jisshu Sengupta are part of the Typewriter cast.

Typewriter Review: Is Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix Horror Series India's Stranger Things?

Sharma, Malviya, Gandhi, and Kamble play the four central children on Netflix's Typewriter in Sameera “Sam” Anand, Nick Fernandes, Satyajit “Gablu” Tandon, and “Bunty” Banerjee, respectively. Gesawat is Nick's elder sister Anya. Ms. Ghosh plays the female lead and Nick and Anya's mother Jenny Fernandes, née Mathews, Kohli plays the male lead and a local cop named Ravi Anand, Kocchar plays Jenny's husband Peter Fernandes, and Sengupta plays one of the antagonists known as Amit Roy. Kanwaljit Singh, Harish Khanna, Rammakant Daayama, Aliraza Namdar, and K.C. Shankar have recurring roles.

Kahaani Writer-Director Sujoy Ghosh on Making His Netflix Debut With Typewriter

In addition to being director and co-writer — the latter alongside his Kahaani scribe Suresh Nair — Mr. Ghosh is also the creator and the sole credited executive producer on Typewriter. Raja Narayan Deb (Jodi Love Dile Na Prane) is responsible for Typewriter's original score, while Gairik Sarkar (Saheb Bibi Golaam) served as the director of photography for the new Netflix series from India.

There are five episodes in Typewriter season 1, and Mr. Ghosh told Gadgets 360 that he hasn't decided whether there will be a season 2. But Kohli teased that “several carrots are left dangling” at the end of the first season, which we can attest to, having seen all episodes.

Stranger Things, Money Heist, Typewriter, and More on Netflix This July

Here's the official synopsis for Typewriter, via Netflix:

“Typewriter is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, and a dog, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighbourhood in Goa. When a new family and their captivating daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to capture the neighbourhood ghost before it is too late.”

All five episodes of Typewriter are available on Netflix. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Typewriter, Netflix, Netflix India, Sujoy Ghosh
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission to Launch on July 22, ISRO Announces
Mr. Robot Season 4 First Teaser Considers the Human Consequences of Elliot’s Actions
Honor Smartphones
Typewriter Now Streaming on Netflix in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Opens Up on Redmi K20 India Price After Fans Complain
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Debuts in India, Sales Open August 1
  3. Oppo K3 With Snapdragon 710 SoC Set to Launch in India Today
  4. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  5. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  7. Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Key Specifications Surface Online
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
  10. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Facebook Are Tracking Your Porn-Viewing Habits, and Incognito Mode Won’t Save You
  2. Hotstar Most Popular Entertainment App Among Indian Smartphone Users, Report Claims
  3. Typewriter Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  4. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 11 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Specifications Surface Online, Both Tipped to Have 6GB RAM
  6. Instagram Will Now Alert Violators Before Deleting Their Accounts
  7. Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing With a Doodle Video
  8. Microsoft Cloud Growth, Surface Revenue Beat Expectations as Xbox Sales Disappoint
  9. Netflix Subscriber Drop Hints at Streaming-Service Fatigue
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.