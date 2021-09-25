TU-DUM! It's the sound you hear at the start of every Netflix original — and now it's an event in itself. Here's everything you need to know about Netflix TUDUM, and how you can watch the event. On Saturday September 25, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service will host its first online-only global fan event. TUDUM will feature over 145 stars (from Madhuri Dixit, Dwayne Johnson, and Jennifer Aniston) representing nearly 100 Netflix series, films and specials (from Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Money Heist). As part of the 3-hour event, Netflix will unveil trailers, teasers, first looks, and sneak peeks, in addition to discussions and Netflix stars talking about their upcoming projects. It's all happening on Netflix's social media channels — for free!

TUDUM Netflix time

Netflix's virtual fan event TUDUM begins Saturday, September 25 at 9:30pm IST/ 9am PST/ 4pm GMT/ Sunday, September 26 at 1am JST and KST. Use this handy converter to find out what time TUDUM starts in your city.

TUDUM India time

While Indian originals will be part of the main TUDUM event, Netflix has also announced a TUDUM: India Spotlight for 9pm IST. Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte will host that. Dixit, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Tovino Thomas, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be part of TUDUM.

We've got the TUDUM: India Spotlight live stream below, so you can bookmark this page to watch it, if you like.

Additionally, there are pre-shows for Korean series, movies, and anime content from 5:30pm IST / 5am PST / 12pm GMT / 9pm KST.

How to watch TUDUM

Netflix's official channels on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. TUDUM will be available across all of Netflix's YouTube channels in 29 languages. We've got the main English-language stream below that will have subtitles in multiple languages.

TUDUM Netflix cast

Over 145 Netflix stars will be part of TUDUM. Netflix has revealed about 80 names or so, including the aforementioned Dixit, Johnson, and Aniston. You can read the full list of stars on Netflix TUDUM to know more.

TUDUM Netflix schedule

The three-hour main TUDUM event has been divided into three equal parts. The first hour will be hosted by YouTuber and former late night host Lilly Singh, the second hour will have Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, with Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan taking over for the third and final hour.

TUDUM Netflix Hour One schedule

Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson

Stranger Things, with The Duffer Brothers, Gaten Matarazzo, and Joe Kerry

Money Heist, with Álvaro Morte

Ozark, with Jason Bateman

The Harder They Fall, with Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba

Sing Me A Story, with D Smoke

De Volta Aos 15, with Maisa Silva

Maldivas, with Manu Gavassi and Bruna Marquezine

YA Spotlight, with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Sex Education, with Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling

Through My Window

Dark Desire, with Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer

India Spotlight, with Radhika Apte Heeramandi, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Finding Anamika, with Madhuri Dixit

Bridgerton, with Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran

TUDUM Netflix Hour Two schedule

The Sandman, with Neil Gaiman, Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Anime Spotlight Super Crooks, with Mark Millar and Motonobu Hori ULTRAMAN, with Ryohei Kimura A Whisker Away, with Koji Yamamoto Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, with the voice cast and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Aggretsuko Bright: Samurai Soul

Cobra Kai, with Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo and Peyton List

Extraction, with Chris Hemsworth

Action Movie Panel, with Regina King, Charlize Theron, Noomi Rapace, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Zazie Beetz, and moderator Bozoma Saint John

Bruised, with Halle Berry

Arcane: League of Legends

Korea Spotlight, with Kim Hee-chul, KAI, Song Kang and Jung Hae-in Hellbound My Name

Vikings: Valhalla, with Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Suter

The Chestnut Man, with Søren Sveistrup

Unscripted TV Spotlight Tiger King Soy Georgina, with Georgina Rodriguez New World, with Kim Hee-chul and KAI Life of a K-Star, with Song Kang and Jung Hae-in Young, Famous & African Floor Is Lava: Tudum Edition, with Rutledge Wood

Cowboy Bebop, with John Cho

TUDUM Netflix Hour Three schedule