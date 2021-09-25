TU-DUM! It's the sound you hear at the start of every Netflix original — and now it's an event in itself. Here's everything you need to know about Netflix TUDUM, and how you can watch the event. On Saturday September 25, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service will host its first online-only global fan event. TUDUM will feature over 145 stars (from Madhuri Dixit, Dwayne Johnson, and Jennifer Aniston) representing nearly 100 Netflix series, films and specials (from Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Money Heist). As part of the 3-hour event, Netflix will unveil trailers, teasers, first looks, and sneak peeks, in addition to discussions and Netflix stars talking about their upcoming projects. It's all happening on Netflix's social media channels — for free!
TUDUM Netflix time
Netflix's virtual fan event TUDUM begins Saturday, September 25 at 9:30pm IST/ 9am PST/ 4pm GMT/ Sunday, September 26 at 1am JST and KST. Use this handy converter to find out what time TUDUM starts in your city.
TUDUM India time
While Indian originals will be part of the main TUDUM event, Netflix has also announced a TUDUM: India Spotlight for 9pm IST. Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte will host that. Dixit, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Tovino Thomas, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be part of TUDUM.
We've got the TUDUM: India Spotlight live stream below, so you can bookmark this page to watch it, if you like.
Additionally, there are pre-shows for Korean series, movies, and anime content from 5:30pm IST / 5am PST / 12pm GMT / 9pm KST.
How to watch TUDUM
Netflix's official channels on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. TUDUM will be available across all of Netflix's YouTube channels in 29 languages. We've got the main English-language stream below that will have subtitles in multiple languages.
TUDUM Netflix cast
Over 145 Netflix stars will be part of TUDUM. Netflix has revealed about 80 names or so, including the aforementioned Dixit, Johnson, and Aniston. You can read the full list of stars on Netflix TUDUM to know more.
TUDUM Netflix schedule
The three-hour main TUDUM event has been divided into three equal parts. The first hour will be hosted by YouTuber and former late night host Lilly Singh, the second hour will have Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, with Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan taking over for the third and final hour.
TUDUM Netflix Hour One schedule
- Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson
- Stranger Things, with The Duffer Brothers, Gaten Matarazzo, and Joe Kerry
- Money Heist, with Álvaro Morte
- Ozark, with Jason Bateman
- The Harder They Fall, with Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba
- Sing Me A Story, with D Smoke
- De Volta Aos 15, with Maisa Silva
- Maldivas, with Manu Gavassi and Bruna Marquezine
- YA Spotlight, with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Sex Education, with Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling
- Through My Window
- Dark Desire, with Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer
- India Spotlight, with Radhika Apte
- Bridgerton, with Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran
TUDUM Netflix Hour Two schedule
- The Sandman, with Neil Gaiman, Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste
- Anime Spotlight
- Super Crooks, with Mark Millar and Motonobu Hori
- ULTRAMAN, with Ryohei Kimura
- A Whisker Away, with Koji Yamamoto
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, with the voice cast and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Aggretsuko
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Cobra Kai, with Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo and Peyton List
- Extraction, with Chris Hemsworth
- Action Movie Panel, with Regina King, Charlize Theron, Noomi Rapace, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Zazie Beetz, and moderator Bozoma Saint John
- Bruised, with Halle Berry
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Korea Spotlight, with Kim Hee-chul, KAI, Song Kang and Jung Hae-in
- Vikings: Valhalla, with Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Suter
- The Chestnut Man, with Søren Sveistrup
- Unscripted TV Spotlight
- Tiger King
- Soy Georgina, with Georgina Rodriguez
- New World, with Kim Hee-chul and KAI
- Life of a K-Star, with Song Kang and Jung Hae-in
- Young, Famous & African
- Floor Is Lava: Tudum Edition, with Rutledge Wood
- Cowboy Bebop, with John Cho
TUDUM Netflix Hour Three schedule
- Emily in Paris, with Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie
- The Crown, with Imelda Staunton
- The Umbrella Academy, with Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya
- Army of Thieves, with Zack & Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan and Ruby O. Fee
- Colin In Black & White, with Colin Kaepernick
- Ritmo Salvaje, with Greeicy Rendón
- Rebelde, with Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente, Jerónimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Giovanna Grigio and Lizeth Selene
- Animation Spotlight
- Big Mouth & Human Resources, with Nick Kroll
- Inside Job
- Don't Look Up, with Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay
- Enola Holmes, with Millie Bobby Brown
- The Witcher, with Henry Cavill and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
- The Witcher: Blood Origin