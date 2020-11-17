Trolls World Tour release date in India has been announced. The sequel to Trolls will release Thursday, November 19, in cinemas across the country in English and Hindi, over seven months since its premiere in the US due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Universal Pictures took a game-changing approach to Trolls World Tour's global release back in April, putting the film in cinemas and on digital rental platforms on the same day. That didn't include India, what with cinemas shut nationwide and negligible existence of the pay-per-view market here.

With theatres now reopened across most of India — Maharashtra, with the largest number of screens, did so a couple of weeks back — Universal Pictures India thinks it's a good time to release Trolls World Tour. The animated musical has been available for pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray for the longest time, but it seems that wait will continue with Trolls World Tour now headed to the big screen. Of course, if you don't feel comfortable stepping out and into a closed environment with strangers, Trolls World Tour is available digitally outside India.

Alongside, Universal Pictures India has released new trailers for Trolls World Tour in English and Hindi.

Trolls World Tour English trailer

Trolls World Tour Hindi trailer

Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Ozzy Osbourne, Karan Soni, Anderson Paak, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Icona Pop, Kunal Nayyar, Jamie Dornan, J Balvin, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Michael Richardson, Walt Dohrn, Ester Dean, Gustavo Dudamel, Anthony Ramos, Flula Borg, Charlyne Yi, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Betsy Sodaro, Zooey Deschanel, and K-pop girl group Red Velvet are part of the Trolls World Tour (voice) cast. Dohrn is also the director.

Trolls World Tour was received less positively than the original, with a 70 percent rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Made on an estimated budget of around $100 million (about Rs. 745 crores), Trolls World Tour grossed $37.9 million (about Rs. 280 crores) in theatres worldwide, and around $150 million (about Rs. 1,115 crores) from digital rentals, according to IndieWire.

Here's the official synopsis for Trolls World Tour, from Universal Pictures:

In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they've known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (Corden), Chenille (Hjelt), Satin (Jawo), Cooper (Funches) and Guy Diamond (Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all.

Trolls World Tour opens November 19 in English and Hindi in theatres across India.