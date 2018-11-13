Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 — set to the tunes of Judy Collins' Grammy-winning 1967 version of Joni Mitchell-written “Both Sides, Now” — which introduces a new toy called “Forky” that is essentially a spork dressed up with wool-fabric arms, googly eyes, and other bits.

The new trailer shows several of the returning toys, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Rex, Hamm, one of the Little Green Men, and Slinky Dog, happily dancing while seemingly floating in a circle before it introduces Forky, who freaks out, shouts: “I don't belong here”, and then drops out of the circle that causes the rest to fall on one another.

“I'm not a toy,” Forky, voiced by Tony Hale of Arrested Development and Veep fame, shouts into the camera a little later, followed by a primal scream of ‘aaaaah' and running away. “Hey, somebody get him,” Woody (Tom Hanks) says off-screen, “before he pokes an eye out.”

Directed by Josh Cooley, who worked as a storyboard supervisor and co-screenwriter on 2015's Inside Out, Toy Story 4 has been penned by newcomer Stephany Folsom, working off a story from John Lasseter, Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton, and Lee Unkrich.

Along with the trailer, Disney also provided a synopsis for Toy Story 4:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 will release June 21, 2019 in cinemas worldwide. Having been introduced to the world in 1995, the Disney-Pixar franchise enters its third decade with the upcoming sequel, which arrives nine years after the previous one.