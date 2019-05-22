Pixar has released the second and final trailer for Toy Story 4, which finds the toy gang setting out on a rescue mission to find and bring back Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), the new toy which started off as an arts and crafts project by Bonnie, the toys' human owner. There are a bunch of new toys along for the ride as well, in the self-proclaimed “Canada's greatest stuntman” Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), and the two new plush toys Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele). Plus, Bo Peep (Annie Potts) is back for the ride, helping Woody (Tom Hanks) on the adventure.

The new Toy Story 4 trailer opens with the new toy Forky being introduced to the world, who suffers from an existential crisis about being a toy. Soon after, all the toys end up on a road trip with Bonnie and her family, but Forky gets lost on the journey and the rest of the toys then set out together to find him and bring him home. There's a lot of shouting, action, name-checking, and... failing. Caboom then enters the fray and starts to show off, which causes Woody to roll his eyes. Meanwhile, Forky believes that Woody will save him, because he's known him his entire life: “two days.”

During their rescue mission, the toys encounter a cat that has torn apart a plush toy, which causes all of them to scream, as Ducky adds: “There's so much f-f-f-fluff!”, in a clear reference to what would usually be blood. The new Toy Story 4 trailer ends with the two new plush toys proposing a “plush rush” in which they attack a human to get something from them. Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) promptly turns down their offer.

Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley's First Date?) off a script by Stephany Folsom and Andrew Stanton, who has co-written all four Toy Story films, Toy Story 4 also features the voices of Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, the late Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Jodi Benson, Michael Keaton, Jeff Pidgeon, Kristen Schaal, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin, Laurie Metcalf, Lori Alan, Christina Hendricks, and Ally Maki.

Here's the official synopsis for Toy Story 4, from Disney-Pixar:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 will release June 21 in India and across the world.