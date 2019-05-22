Technology News

Toy Story 4 Final Trailer Sends the Gang on a Rescue Mission

It’s a brave new world for a toy.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Toy Story 4 Final Trailer Sends the Gang on a Rescue Mission

Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Woody and Bo Peep in the final trailer for Toy Story 4

Highlights
  • Toy Story 4 releasing June 21 in India, elsewhere
  • Final trailer sets up the third sequel’s plot
  • Toy Story 4 involves a rescue mission on a road trip

Pixar has released the second and final trailer for Toy Story 4, which finds the toy gang setting out on a rescue mission to find and bring back Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), the new toy which started off as an arts and crafts project by Bonnie, the toys' human owner. There are a bunch of new toys along for the ride as well, in the self-proclaimed “Canada's greatest stuntman” Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), and the two new plush toys Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele). Plus, Bo Peep (Annie Potts) is back for the ride, helping Woody (Tom Hanks) on the adventure.

The new Toy Story 4 trailer opens with the new toy Forky being introduced to the world, who suffers from an existential crisis about being a toy. Soon after, all the toys end up on a road trip with Bonnie and her family, but Forky gets lost on the journey and the rest of the toys then set out together to find him and bring him home. There's a lot of shouting, action, name-checking, and... failing. Caboom then enters the fray and starts to show off, which causes Woody to roll his eyes. Meanwhile, Forky believes that Woody will save him, because he's known him his entire life: “two days.”

 

During their rescue mission, the toys encounter a cat that has torn apart a plush toy, which causes all of them to scream, as Ducky adds: “There's so much f-f-f-fluff!”, in a clear reference to what would usually be blood. The new Toy Story 4 trailer ends with the two new plush toys proposing a “plush rush” in which they attack a human to get something from them. Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) promptly turns down their offer.

Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley's First Date?) off a script by Stephany Folsom and Andrew Stanton, who has co-written all four Toy Story films, Toy Story 4 also features the voices of Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, the late Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Jodi Benson, Michael Keaton, Jeff Pidgeon, Kristen Schaal, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin, Laurie Metcalf, Lori Alan, Christina Hendricks, and Ally Maki.

Here's the official synopsis for Toy Story 4, from Disney-Pixar:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 will release June 21 in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toy Story, Toy Story 4, Disney, Pixar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Nokia CEO Sees Possible Benefits From Huawei Tensions
Trump's Huawei Ban Raises Hopes for Chinese Chip Suppliers
Honor Smartphones
Toy Story 4 Final Trailer Sends the Gang on a Rescue Mission
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  4. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  5. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  6. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  7. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  8. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  9. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  10. ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-2B
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.