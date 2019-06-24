Technology News
Toy Story 4 Delivers Biggest Opening Weekend for Animated Movies With $238 Million Worldwide

There’s a big caveat though.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 12:59 IST
Toy Story 4 Delivers Biggest Opening Weekend for Animated Movies With $238 Million Worldwide

Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Woody, Bo Peep, and Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4

Highlights
  • Toy Story 4 released Friday in India, elsewhere
  • Beat out Pixar’s own Incredibles 2 for the crown
  • It fell below opening weekend expectations in the US

Toy Story 4 ruled the worldwide box office this past weekend with a global opening of $238 million (about Rs. 1,653 crores), easily a franchise best and the highest-ever opening for an animated title, improving on Disney-Pixar's own Incredibles 2 ($235.8 million) from last year. But that's clearly because Toy Story 4 released in a lot more countries on its first weekend than Incredibles 2, which had a staggered rollout that's typical of Pixar movies. You can tell that from the US/ rest of the world split for the two film's opening weekend numbers: $118 million (about Rs. 820 crores) and $120 million (about Rs. 833 crores) for Toy Story 4, respectively, while it was $182.7 million (about Rs. 1,269 crores) and $53.1 million (about Rs. 369 crores) for Incredibles 2.

The disappointing opening weekend for Toy Story 4 in the US is obvious from Disney's own conservative pre-weekend estimates, which said the newest chapter in Pixar's best franchise would gross $140 million (about Rs. 972 crores). Instead, it fell well short of that. That said, Toy Story 4 did deliver a better US opening weekend than its direct predecessor, Toy Story 3. And for what it's worth, the $118 million total is the fourth largest opening weekend ever in the US for an animated film. Plus, it's also the third largest opening weekend of 2019 in the US, after Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel. Disney might have expected more, but those are still good numbers, all things considered.

That latter bit is also true for the global performance of Toy Story 4. The $238 million opening weekend makes it the third biggest opening for a film in 2019, after Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel. Outside the US, the biggest market for Toy Story 4 on opening weekend was Mexico ($23.4 million), followed by the UK ($15 million), China ($13.4 million), Brazil ($9.6 million), South Korea ($8.5 million), Argentina ($6.9 million) and Australia ($6.1 million). Though it might not have as staggered a rollout as Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4 still has a few big markets left to open in: France and Italy (June 26), Japan (July 12), and Germany (August 15).

Elsewhere, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin — starring Will Smith as the Genie — continued its box office run with an additional $45.2 million (about Rs. 314 crores) this weekend, taking its worldwide total to $810 million (about Rs. 5,628 crores). In Disney's live-action reimagining wheelhouse, it's now fourth globally behind Jon Favreau-directed The Jungle Book ($966.6 million), Tim Burton and Johnny Depp-collaboration Alice in Wonderland ($1.025 billion), and Emma Watson-starrer Beauty and the Beast ($1.263 billion).

After failing to impress on its debut weekend, Men in Black: International brought in $40.75 million (about Rs. 283 crores) in its second weekend, pushing its worldwide total to $182 million (about Rs. 1,264 crores). With Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead, Sony Pictures was clearly interested in soft-rebooting the Men in Black franchise, but that doesn't seem like happening with these numbers — and the critical reception.

Toy Story 4 Delivers Biggest Opening Weekend for Animated Movies With $238 Million Worldwide
