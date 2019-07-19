Technology News
Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Wonders Why Tom Cruise’s Fighter Pilot Is Stuck in Life — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

“It’s one of life’s mysteries, sir.”

By | Updated: 19 July 2019 01:21 IST
Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise in the Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Highlights
  • Top Gun: Maverick release date is June 26, 2020
  • First trailer questions why Maverick isn’t an all-out hero
  • Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris star in the sequel

It's a Comic-Con surprise. Tom Cruise showed up at Paramount Pictures' San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel at the very end to release the first trailer for his next movie Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel that takes place 34 years after its events of the 1986 original. You know, the same time gap between the release of the two films. Cruise is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who's now a legendary naval aviator and the new flight instructor at TOPGUN, the US Navy Fighter Weapons School he trained at in the original movie.

The Top Gun: Maverick trailer opens with Ed Harris' (Westworld) character noting Maverick's achievements and wondering why he's still stuck as “Captain” and hasn't gotten a promotion. “It's one of life's mysteries, sir,” Maverick replies. The second half of the two-minute trailer is built up of nostalgic glimpses and looks at new characters played by the likes of Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jennifer Connelly (Requiem for a Dream). The trailer closes out with someone telling Maverick that his “kind is headed for extinction”.

 

Of what we know of the sequel's plot, Maverick (Cruise) trains pilot trainee Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller, from Whiplash) as he wants to become a pilot just like his father, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who died in the original film. Yet, none of that is factored into the first trailer, which focuses solely on Maverick's life.

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Val Kilmer (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Glen Powell (Screqam Queens), and Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale). Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy) directed the sequel, off a script by Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), Justin Marks (2016's The Jungle Book, Counterpart), Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), and Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle). Hans Zimmer worked on the score alongside Harold Faltermeyer.

Cruise is a producer on the film through TC Productions, alongside Jerry Bruckheimer of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and Skydance Media's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Top Gun: Maverick has been made at an estimated budget of $140 million (about Rs. 964 crores). Viacom18 Motion Pictures will handle distribution in India, as it has an ongoing deal with Paramount Pictures.

Top Gun: Maverick is slated to release June 26, 2020 worldwide.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Top Gun, Top Gun Maverick, Tom Cruise, Paramount Pictures, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
