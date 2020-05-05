Technology News
loading

Tom Cruise to Shoot a Movie in Space, in Talks With NASA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX: Report

That’s going to be one expensive movie.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 May 2020 15:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tom Cruise to Shoot a Movie in Space, in Talks With NASA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX: Report

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Highlights
  • No, it’s not a Mission: Impossible movie, sorry
  • There isn’t a film studio attached to the idea
  • Not the first time Cruise has had these talks

Tom Cruise is going to (film in) space. The Mission: Impossible star is reportedly working with the US government space agency NASA and Elon Musk's space company SpaceX on an action adventure movie that will become the first scripted feature production to film out of this world — quite literally. Before you get too excited, no, it's not a Mission: Impossible movie. In fact, no studio is attached to Cruise's space movie in space as yet.

Deadline brings word of Cruise in early discussions with NASA and SpaceX, with the plan to film it inside one of the latter's spaceships. As a private company, SpaceX has achieved many firsts in its time, including the development of reusable spacecrafts. That has helped SpaceX lower costs, otherwise the most pressing issue for spaceflight. Still, Cruise's desire to film in space will make this one of the most expensive movies of all time.

This isn't the first time that Cruise has had these talks. Nearly two decades ago, Cruise was in discussions with James Cameron, the director best known for Avatar, Titanic, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Cameron revealed that in a 2018 interview with the magazine Empire: “I actually talked to [Cruise] about doing a space film in space, about 15 years ago.

“I had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there. And I thought, ‘S--t, man, we should just make a feature.' I said, ‘Tom, you and I, we'll get two seats on the Soyuz, but somebody's gotta train us as engineers.' Tom said, ‘No problem, I'll train as an engineer.' We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual.”

That never came to fruition unfortunately, but Cruise clearly hasn't given up on the idea.

Cruise has previously narrated the short documentary Space Station 3D — the first IMAX 3D production in space — which is one of several documentaries that have shot in space.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tom Cruise, NASA, SpaceX, Space, Hollywood
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Tipped to Come With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dual USB Type-C Ports
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Tom Cruise to Shoot a Movie in Space, in Talks With NASA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  2. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  3. Battle of the Streaming Services: Which Is the Best Premium Video Service?
  4. Airtel Customers Get Free Zee5 Access Until July 12
  5. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  6. Netflix Sets May Release Date for SRK’s Zombie Horror Series, Betaal
  7. WhatsApp Pay Said to Go Live in India By May-End
  8. Xiaomi, Poco Phones Now on Sale via Online Platforms in Green, Orange Zones
  9. Realme Phones Now on Sale via Online Platforms in Green, Orange Zones
#Latest Stories
  1. Tom Cruise to Shoot a Movie in Space, in Talks With NASA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX: Report
  2. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Tipped to Come With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dual USB Type-C Ports
  3. Apple Announces 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh With New Magic Keyboard, 256GB Base Storage
  4. Google Pixel Phones Getting May 2020 Android Security Update
  5. Super Flower Moon 2020: When is May Supermoon, Timing, How to Watch Super Flower Moon Live
  6. AarogyaSetu Mitr Telemedicine Portal Launched, Offers Free COVID-19 Consultations and More
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on May 6 via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Microsoft Windows 10X Will Come to Single-Screen Devices First, Windows 10 May 2020 Update Features Teased
  9. Star Wars: Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi, 1917 Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns Team Up on New Movie
  10. WhatsApp Pay to Launch in India by May-End With 3 Banks on Board: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com