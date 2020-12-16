Technology News
Tom Cruise Blasts Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Over Breaching COVID-19 Protocols

“Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 December 2020 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Highlights
  • Mission: Impossible 7 release date is November 19, 2021
  • Production resumed back in September in England
  • In October, 12 M:I 7 crew in Italy tested positive for COVID-19

Tom Cruise blasted crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 in an expletive-laden rant — a British tabloid obtained audio of Cruise's outburst — over breaching COVID-19 safety protocols and in turn, endangering the production of the movie. Cruise said he would “fire” people for a repeat offence, and reminded them of their responsibility, of how films like Mission: Impossible 7 were creating “thousands of jobs” while others are “losing their homes” because most of Hollywood is still shut down.

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise says in the audio The Sun obtained. “They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing. I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf****rs. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!”

By “see it again”, Cruise was referring to two crew members standing less than a metre away from each other, according to The Sun. Six feet, or around two metres, is the recommended distance for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in outdoor environments.

“And if you do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again you're f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that's it,” Cruise added, before pointing specifically at crew members, “and you too, and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again. That's it! No apologies.

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night – the future of this f***ing industry! So I'm sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don't do it, you're out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down!

“Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f**ing gone. And so are you. So you're going to cost him his job. If I see it on the set, you're gone, and you're gone. That's it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired. That's it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

Mission: Impossible 7 was originally set to begin filming in Italy in February, right as COVID-19 swept through Europe. Production resumed in September in England, before moving to Norway and then Italy in October. In late October, filming was halted after 12 people tested positive for COVID-19, but it resumed a week later in England.

The yet-untitled Mission: Impossible 7 is slated to open November 19, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible, Mission Impossible 7, COVID 19, Pandemic, Coronavirus
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Gmail Service Disrupted in New Google Mishap, Restored Within Hours

