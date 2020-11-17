Technology News
loading

Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday

The cat and mouse chase is about to begin.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 November 2020 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Tom and Jerry in a promotional still for Tom & Jerry

Highlights
  • Tom & Jerry movie release date is March 5, 2021
  • First trailer will be 1 minutes and 31 seconds long
  • To be first theatrical release for Tom & Jerry in 29 years

The first Tom & Jerry trailer will be available later on Tuesday, Warner Bros. has announced. The hybrid live-action/ animated movie is set to be the first theatrical release for Tom and Jerry in nearly three decades, since 1992's Tom and Jerry: The Movie. Of course, whether that actually happens is dependent on how the world deals with COVID-19. Currently, cinemas have been re-closing in the US (due to a lack of blockbuster movies) and Western Europe (due to a second lockdown).

“Everyone's favourite cat and mouse have made their way across the world and have finally arrived in New York City,” tweets from the official Tom and Jerry Movie and Warner Bros. India Twitter accounts said. “Don't miss Tom and Jerry in their new trailer for #TomAndJerryMovie tomorrow!”

The first Tom & Jerry trailer will run for 1 minute and 31 seconds (at 24fps) or 1 minute and 27 seconds (at 25fps), according to Germany's movie industry self-regulatory body FSK (Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle der Filmwirtschaft), that rated the new trailer back in October (via Trailer Track).

Tom & Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla, Michael Peña as Terrance, Colin Jost as Dwayne, Ken Jeong as Jackie, Rob Delaney as DuBros, and Pallavi Sharda as Preeta. Vocal effects for Tom and Jerry are provided by their original voice artists William Hanna and Mel Blanc (as Tom) and Hanna, Blanc, and June Foray (as Jerry) with the help of archival audio recordings. Hanna is one of the co-creators of Tom and Jerry alongside Joseph Barbera.

Tim Story, best known for 2005's Fantastic Four and 2014's Ride Along, is directing Tom & Jerry. Kevin Costello (Brigsby Bear) is the screenwriter. Tom & Jerry is a production of Warner Animation Group, Turner Entertainment Company, and The Story Company.

Here's the official synopsis for Tom & Jerry, from Warner Bros.:

Kayla is a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence, threatening to ruin a glamorous wedding. She hires a broke alley cat named Tom to come in and get rid of Jerry, which proves to be easier said than done. That may be for the best, as the duo will likely need each other to defeat Kayla's villainous boss, who isn't a big fan of either one.

Tom & Jerry is currently slated to release March 5, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tom and Jerry, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Nokia 2.4 Set to Launch in India on November 26, HMD Global Teases

Related Stories

Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  2. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  3. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  4. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  5. Google One: Photos Features, Storage Plans, VPN Service, All Details
  6. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro Review
  8. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  9. Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Now Discounted Online
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Adds New Security Enhancements to Help Prevent Disruptions, Trolls in Virtual Meetings
  2. Brazil Launches Pix Instant Payments System, Whatsapp to Enter Soon
  3. Transformers 7 Taps Creed II Director Steven Caple Jr.: Report
  4. YouTube Music Rolling Out Quick Picks Carousel on Homepage, Generates Radio Playlist of Similar Songs: Report
  5. Facebook Banned in Solomon Islands Following Government Criticism on Platform: Report
  6. Baidu to Buy JOYY’s Chinese Live-Streaming Service for $3.6 Billion
  7. Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday
  8. Nokia 2.4 Set to Launch in India on November 26, HMD Global Teases
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com