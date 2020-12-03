Technology News
loading

Tom & Jerry Could End Up on HBO Max, Just Like Wonder Woman 1984: Report

Judas and the Black Messiah and The Little Things are also in discussions.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 December 2020 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tom & Jerry Could End Up on HBO Max, Just Like Wonder Woman 1984: Report

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

A still from Tom & Jerry

Highlights
  • Tom & Jerry slated to open March 2021 in cinemas, for now
  • Wonder Woman 1984 going to HBO Max, cinemas on Christmas
  • WarnerMedia looking at more Warner Bros. titles for this strategy

Tom & Jerry could (predictably) end up on HBO Max. According to a new report, WarnerMedia is considering more day-and-date releases for some of its early 2021 movies, having already done so for Wonder Woman 1984, that opens on Christmas in cinemas in the US and on HBO Max at the same time. WW84 is also releasing in Indian cinemas on Christmas. Tom & Jerry — slated for a March 5, 2021 debut in theatres — isn't the film in consideration. Judas and the Black Messiah (TBA 2021), starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, and crime thriller The Little Things (January 29, 2021) with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto, are also on the list for HBO Max.

People familiar with the matter told Variety that WarnerMedia is considering a hybrid cinema-HBO Max release for some of its 2021 titles. While it might seem like a simple decision during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a lot more complicated. At times, contracts promise a theatrical release (as with The New Mutants), and backend deals that promise a percentage of revenue have to be renegotiated, Variety adds. This was the case on Wonder Woman 1984, where Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins got sizeable bonuses, even though the film wouldn't have hit the requisite box office numbers had it gone to theatres.

These discussions don't work out in every case, which is why some films that seem to be a fit for streaming end up getting delayed instead, as studios are contractually obliged to fulfil certain demands. Mortal Kombat — an upcoming reboot based on the video game franchise — was also in consideration for a day-and-date release on HBO Max and in US cinemas, as per Variety, but Warner Bros. is opting to push back its release altogether.

This comes on the back of WarnerMedia considering an HBO Max release for one of its biggest 2021 releases, Godzilla vs. Kong, that is currently slated to open May 21, 2021 in cinemas worldwide. Netflix had reportedly bid $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,473 crores) to get global streaming rights from the film's producer Legendary Pictures, but the distributor Warner Bros. blocked it, because its parent company WarnerMedia wants the film for its own streaming service.

Since its launch in May, HBO Max has racked up 8.6 million active subscribers as of September. Only 3.6 million are direct paid subscribers though, with the remaining getting access to HBO Max through wholesale agreements such as included with a pay TV provider. More importantly, it has struggled to convert existing HBO subscribers over to HBO Max. Those who pay for HBO on TV are eligible for free access to HBO Max, which otherwise costs $15 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per month. HBO Max has a nominal total of 28.7 million subscribers, including HBO on TV members, but those extra ones haven't bothered to activate their HBO Max account.

With Wonder Woman 1984 dropping Christmas on HBO Max, WarnerMedia hopes it will boost the fledgling streaming service's growth, and it's willing to squander even more money at the box office as it looks to add more theatrical releases — in the likes of Tom & Jerry — to HBO Max.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HBO Max, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, Tom and Jerry
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Listed on Chinese E-Retailer, Launch Expected on December 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specifications, Features Detailed

Related Stories

Tom & Jerry Could End Up on HBO Max, Just Like Wonder Woman 1984: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  3. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  7. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
  9. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release
  2. Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones
  4. Hyundai Motor to Launch Dedicated EV Platform E-GMP in Major Push Into Electric Cars
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specifications, Features Detailed
  7. Tom & Jerry Could End Up on HBO Max, Just Like Wonder Woman 1984: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Listed on Chinese E-Retailer, Launch Expected on December 10
  9. TikTok US Ban: Appeals Court Schedules December 14 Hearing on App Store Block
  10. WeChat Blocks Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Message in Doctored Image Dispute With China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com