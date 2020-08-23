Technology News
Titans Season 3 Adds Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow

And it's moving across the country to Gotham City.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 August 2020 04:45 IST
Titans Season 3 Adds Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow

Photo Credit: Sven Frenzel/Warner Bros.

Curran Walters as Robin in Titans

Highlights
  • Titans season 3 release date to be in 2021
  • Barbara Gordon is the Commissioner of GCPD
  • Titans is available on Netflix in India

Titans season 3 is headed to Gotham City. At DC FanDome, the cast and crew of Titans revealed that the third season of DC Universe series — soon to be HBO Max — will head to the home of Batman where they will go up against new villains in Red Hood (Curran Walters), taking over a new anti-hero mantle after falling out with Titans. Walters plays Jason Todd, previously Robin. Additionally, Barabara Gordon is coming to Titans as well, as Commissioner of Gotham City. Lastly, Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow will be a consultant to the Gotham City Police Department.

In addition to Walters as Jason Todd / Red Hood, Titans season 3 also stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders / Starfire, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy / Wonder Girl, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger / Dove, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall / Hawk, Chelsea Zang as Rose Wilson, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne / Batman.

Based on the Teen Titans comic book team created by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, Titans was developed for TV by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti. Greg Walker is the showrunner on Titans. Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, and Walker also serve as executive producers on Titans alongside Sarah Schechter and John Fawcett. Titans is a production of Weed Road Pictures, Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

Having been the first live-action DC series on DC Universe, Titans has since led to three more shows on the streaming service. Doom Patrol — which is moving to HBO Max with season 2 — emerged as a Titans spin-off. Swamp Thing ran for a single season. And then there was Stargirl back in May, which is moving to The CW. As you can tell, DC Universe is set to lose all its original DC programming eventually. And while Titans has an international distributor in Netflix, that's not the case for others.

Titans season 3 will release in 2021 on DC Universe in the US and Netflix in India.

Black Adam: Justice Society of America Part of Dwayne Johnson’s DC Movie

