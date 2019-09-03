Netflix has unveiled the release date — October 9 — in the first teaser trailer for Rhythm + Flow, its first-ever music reality competition series that features rappers Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. as judges “searching for the next breakout hip-hop star”. Per Netflix, Rhythm + Flow will “bring together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip-hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.” With John Legend as an executive producer, Rhythm + Flow will run for a total of 10 episodes, with new episodes every Wednesday.

“Creativity doesn't have blueprints,” Chance the Rapper says in the first Rhythm + Flow teaser trailer. Meanwhile, arriving in Chicago, T.I. looks out of a helicopter and says: “These streets right below us, that's where we are going to find the next hip-hop sensation.” Elsewhere in what seems like a private jet, Cardi B laughs and says: “Let the games begin.” Chance the Rapper dubs Rhythm + Flow as “TV's first legit hip-hop competition” as we see contestants participate, practice, and have fun.

The Rhythm + Flow teaser trailer also reveals that the Netflix series' 10 episodes will air across three weeks, with episodes being released in themed batches. The first week of four episodes on October 9 is all auditions, the second week of two episodes on October 16 is about cyphers, rap battles, and music videos, and the third week of three episodes on October 23 will focus on samples, collaborations, and the season finale.

In addition to Legend, all three judges — Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. — are also executive producers on Rhythm + Flow, alongside Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment, Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co., Nikki Boella, Mike Jackson, and Jeff Pollack.

While this will be the first-ever music reality competition series for Netflix globally, Amazon Prime Video has already had one in March last year — from India nonetheless in The Remix, which had Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi, and Nucleya as judges.

Here's the official description for Rhythm + Flow, via Netflix:

“A fresh talent-show for the new digital age, Rhythm n Flow, executive produced by John Legend, is on a mission to find the world's next hip-hop star. With a panel of hip-hop's current reigning kings and queens, the competition searches across the most influential cities in hip-hop in search of fresh talent, fresh cyphers, and hustlin' star power.”

Rhythm + Flow premieres October 9 on Netflix.