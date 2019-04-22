Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 is now streaming on Hotstar in India. It is the second of six episodes in the final season of the HBO epic fantasy series, which returned last week with a season premiere that set the table for what's to come. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 will run for less than 58 minutes, since Hotstar doesn't include recaps, making it the second-shortest episode in the new season of Game of Thrones after the first one. (All other season 8 episodes run for about 80 minutes.) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 will likely pick up right where we left off at the end of the first episode, which was full of reunions and a big revelation — the latter bit for one of the characters, not for the audience.

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones season 8.

If you haven't seen the season 8 premiere, well then why are you still reading? Game of Thrones season 8, episode 1 was largely centred on Winterfell — hence the fitting episode title — as it humanised and deepened our connection with the characters, which will come useful when it starts to kill them one-by-one. We were treated to long-awaited reunions, with Arya seeing Jon, Gendry and the Hound after a while, and Sansa and Tyrion reminiscing about the Joffrey marriage.

At King's Landing, Cersei surprisingly gave in to Euron's endless charming, while Theon rescued his sister Yara from captivity. Back at Winterfell, Sam told Jon about his real parents — something audiences have known for a while — which makes him the true heir to the Iron Throne. The episode ended with Jaime Lannister coming face-to-face with Bran Stark. The White Walkers were a no-show, but we were treated to some of their handiwork at Last Hearth.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 has been directed by Emmy-winner David Nutter, who also helmed the season 8 premiere. He's best known for directing the “The Rains of Castamere”, the ninth episode of the third season that depicted the infamous Red Wedding.

Nutter has directed five other Thrones episodes in the past, including season 2 episodes, “The Old Gods and the New” and “A Man Without Honor”, season 3 finale “Mhysa”, and the last two episodes of season 5, “The Dance of Dragons” and “Mother's Mercy”, the latter of which won him the Emmy. Nutter will return as director of season 8, episode 4.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 has been written by Bryan Cogman, who has previously written 10 episodes of the HBO series: “Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things” in season 1, “What Is Dead May Never Die” in season 2, “Kissed by Fire” in season 3, “Oathkeeper” and “The Laws of Gods and Men”, the latter of which featured Tyrion's trial, in season 4, “Kill the Boy” and “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken” in season 5, “Blood of My Blood” and “The Broken Man” in season 6, and “Stormborn” in season 7. The new episode is his only credited contribution to season 8, though Cogman has served in the role of co-executive producer since season 7.

The returning main cast for Game of Thrones season 8 includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Liam Cunnigham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Alfie Allen, John Bradley, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Gwendoline Christie, Conleth Hill, Rory McCann, Jerome Flynn, Kristofer Hivju, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Anderson, Iain Glen, Carice van Houten, and Hannah Murray.

Pilou Asbæk, Anton Lesser, Richard Dormer, Gemma Whelan, Ben Crompton, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Daniel Portman, Rupert Vansittart, Bella Ramsey, Marc Rissmann, Staz Nair, Lion Facioli, Vladimir Furdik, and Tobias Menzies are part of the supporting cast on the final season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones season 8 will return with episode 3 — the longest of the season and the one where the living and the dead go to war — on April 29 in India. If you prefer to watch Game of Thrones on cable TV, episode 2 will air Tuesday night on Star World in India.