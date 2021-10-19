Technology News
loading

Marvel Delays Release Dates for All 2022, 2023 Phase Four Movies

Thor, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Ant-Man are all on the move.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 October 2021 12:26 IST
Marvel Delays Release Dates for All 2022, 2023 Phase Four Movies

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson on Thor: Ragnarok set

Highlights
  • Production troubles have a knock-on domino effect for Marvel
  • Each 2022, 2023 Marvel movie has taken the next one’s slot
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the only title not delayed

Marvel's Phase Four is on the move again. On Monday, Disney announced that all its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in 2022 and 2023 would be delayed, reportedly due to production issues that are causing a knock-on domino effect. As such, each MCU Phase 4 title is taking the place of the one after it. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is jumping from March 25, 2022, to May 6, 2022. That pushes Thor: Love and Thunder to July 8, 2022. In turn, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is moved to November 11, 2022. Owing to that, The Marvels is pushed to February 17, 2023. And lastly, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets flicked to July 28, 2023.

The only MCU Phase 4 title that is sticking to its release date is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was pencilled in for May 5, 2023. Of course, that's also the case for the next two MCU chapters, Eternals on November 5 and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, but that's only because they are ready, finished, and awaiting release. With the new delay, that means there will be only three Marvel Studios titles on the big screen in 2022, down from four in 2021: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (co-produced with Sony Pictures). Also, we are looking at a five-month gap between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.

Additionally, Disney has also moved an “untitled Marvel movie” from November 10, 2023, to November 3, 2023 — and scrapped an “untitled Marvel movie” that was set for October 6, 2023. There were rumours that the Mahershala Ali-led Blade reboot, which begins filming in summer 2022, might drop in October 2023. The November 2023 slot looks likely for Blade now. Of course, that slot could also go to the Fantastic Four reboot from the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts or the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3, both of which also begin production in summer 2022 alongside Blade.

Beyond all the Marvel stuff, Disney moved Indiana Jones 5 (again). Instead of July 29, 2022, it will now release almost a year later on June 30, 2023. Indiana Jones 5 has done the hop, skip, and jump four times now, from July 2019 to July 2020 to July 2021 to July 2022 and now June 2023. I suppose we should be glad that the Avatar sequels haven't been pushed again.

Eternals is out November 5, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11, 2022, The Marvels on February 17, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on July 28, 2023.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Phase Four, Disney, Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor 4, Thor Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2, The Marvels, Ant Man 3, Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania, Indiana Jones 5, Blade, Fantastic Four, Deadpool 3, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
WhatsApp Introduces New Feature That Allows Users to Join Ongoing Calls Directly From Group Chats

Related Stories

Marvel Delays Release Dates for All 2022, 2023 Phase Four Movies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  3. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  4. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  5. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  6. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  8. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  9. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  10. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. After AirPods (3rd Generation), Apple Tipped to Launch Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Next Month
  2. Big Tech Antitrust: US Bill Introduced to Stop Amazon, Google, More Firms From Favouring Own Products
  3. White Dwarf 'Switches on and Off' for First Time, Leaves Astronomers Baffled
  4. Marvel Delays Release Dates for All 2022, 2023 Phase Four Movies
  5. WhatsApp Introduces New Feature That Allows Users to Join Ongoing Calls Directly From Group Chats
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get New Colour Options in India
  7. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch Today
  8. NASA Shares Stunning Panorama Shot of Milky Way's Galactic Centre
  9. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use
  10. Global Crypto Market Cap Touches Historic High of $2.5 Trillion as Bitcoin Value Rallies over $60,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com