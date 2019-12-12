Technology News
loading

The Witcher Final Trailer Sets Up the Plot of Netflix’s Henry Cavill Series

Warring kingdoms, a brooding warrior, important bloodlines, and a bit of magic. Remind you of anything?

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Witcher Final Trailer Sets Up the Plot of Netflix’s Henry Cavill Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the final Witcher trailer

Highlights
  • The Witcher release date in India is December 20 on Netflix
  • Final Witcher trailer reveals a Princess Ciri will drive the plot
  • Netflix is hoping The Witcher will be the next Game of Thrones

With just over a week away to its release, Netflix has released the final trailer for The Witcher, its Henry Cavill-starrer live-action series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, better known as the award-winning video game series adaptation. The new The Witcher trailer gives us a better idea of the plot of season 1, which seems to involve a Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) that people are willing to battle for. As the Continent — the name of the fantasy land where The Witcher is set — is plunged into war, the titular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is pulled into the chaos.

“Cirilla, you are the lion club of Cintra,” a character says as the new trailer for Netflix's The Witcher opens. Shortly after, another character asks Geralt (Cavill): “Why do you think she's not safe?” Geralt says that he saw an army, describing it as “a sea of black and gold”. Later, the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) adds: “Nilfgaard will destroy everything.” As the army reaches the gates of Cintra, Ciri (Allan) is smuggled out before the battle begins.

The final Witcher trailer then moves into a more action-oriented gear, featuring explosions, spell-casting, and brutal fights. Meanwhile, the trailer reveals that Ciri will look for Geralt, the other kingdoms will try to stop Nilfgaard, and Geralt promises to protect Ciri and “bring her back unharmed”. As is customary for most trailers today, The Witcher trailer ends with a humorous moment, in which Geralt tells a walking companion: “Don't touch Roach.” (Roach is Geralt's horse.)

In addition to Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan, Netflix's The Witcher stars Jodhi May (The Last of the Mohicans) as Ciri's grandmother, Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Calanthe's husband King Eist, Adam Levy (Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street) as Tissaia de Vries, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Princess Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil, The Defenders) is the creator and showrunner on The Witcher, which is aiming to fill the medieval adult fantasy void left by Game of Thrones. It's far from the only one. Netflix has reportedly spent about $70–80 million (about Rs. 500–570 crores) on season 1. That puts it on par with the middle seasons of Game of Thrones, which started off with $50–60 million (about Rs. 355-430 crores) and grew to over $100 million (about Rs. 710 crores) by the end.

Here's the official description for The Witcher series, from Netflix:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

All eight episodes of The Witcher season 1 are out December 20 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Witcher, Netflix, Henry Cavill
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Android Phones Might Soon Stop Asking for Unlock Password After Reboot for Update Installation
Elon Musk's Mother Shares a 1995 Photo of Him Fixing Car Window
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

The Witcher Final Trailer Sets Up the Plot of Netflix’s Henry Cavill Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  2. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  3. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  4. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  5. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  6. Huawei P40 Tipped to Feature Hole-Punch Design With HDR-Capable Display
  7. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  8. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  9. Jumanji: The Next Level Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Series Will Employ 360-Degree Antenna for Better Connectivity
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Service Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Customers
  2. HP Spectre x360 13 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  3. Elon Musk's Mother Shares a 1995 Photo of Him Fixing Car Window
  4. The Witcher Final Trailer Sets Up the Plot of Netflix’s Henry Cavill Series
  5. Huawei P40 Tipped to Feature Hole-Punch Design With HDR-Capable AMOLED Display
  6. Android Phones Might Soon Stop Asking for Unlock Password After Reboot for Update Installation
  7. Moto G8 Power With 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Gets US FCC, Wi-Fi Certifications
  8. Oppo Find X2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in Q1 2020
  9. Twitter Adds Support for iPhone’s Live Photos, Will Now Preserve Image Quality for Uploads on Web
  10. Boat Stone 200A Portable Bluetooth Speaker With Amazon Alexa Launched in India at Rs. 1,499
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.