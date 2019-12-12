With just over a week away to its release, Netflix has released the final trailer for The Witcher, its Henry Cavill-starrer live-action series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, better known as the award-winning video game series adaptation. The new The Witcher trailer gives us a better idea of the plot of season 1, which seems to involve a Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) that people are willing to battle for. As the Continent — the name of the fantasy land where The Witcher is set — is plunged into war, the titular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is pulled into the chaos.

“Cirilla, you are the lion club of Cintra,” a character says as the new trailer for Netflix's The Witcher opens. Shortly after, another character asks Geralt (Cavill): “Why do you think she's not safe?” Geralt says that he saw an army, describing it as “a sea of black and gold”. Later, the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) adds: “Nilfgaard will destroy everything.” As the army reaches the gates of Cintra, Ciri (Allan) is smuggled out before the battle begins.

The final Witcher trailer then moves into a more action-oriented gear, featuring explosions, spell-casting, and brutal fights. Meanwhile, the trailer reveals that Ciri will look for Geralt, the other kingdoms will try to stop Nilfgaard, and Geralt promises to protect Ciri and “bring her back unharmed”. As is customary for most trailers today, The Witcher trailer ends with a humorous moment, in which Geralt tells a walking companion: “Don't touch Roach.” (Roach is Geralt's horse.)

In addition to Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan, Netflix's The Witcher stars Jodhi May (The Last of the Mohicans) as Ciri's grandmother, Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Calanthe's husband King Eist, Adam Levy (Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street) as Tissaia de Vries, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Princess Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil, The Defenders) is the creator and showrunner on The Witcher, which is aiming to fill the medieval adult fantasy void left by Game of Thrones. It's far from the only one. Netflix has reportedly spent about $70–80 million (about Rs. 500–570 crores) on season 1. That puts it on par with the middle seasons of Game of Thrones, which started off with $50–60 million (about Rs. 355-430 crores) and grew to over $100 million (about Rs. 710 crores) by the end.

Here's the official description for The Witcher series, from Netflix:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

All eight episodes of The Witcher season 1 are out December 20 on Netflix in India and across the world.