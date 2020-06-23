Technology News
loading

The Witcher Season 2 to Resume Production in August, Netflix Says

The coronavirus pandemic had brought filming to a halt in March.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 June 2020 11:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Witcher Season 2 to Resume Production in August, Netflix Says

Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Filming on The Witcher set

Highlights
  • The Witcher season 2 renewed before series’ première
  • It’s filmed at Arborfield Studios outside London
  • The Witcher season 2 expected to release in 2021

The Witcher season 2 will resume filming August 17 in the UK, Netflix has announced, after a five-month break. As with most other productions, the Henry Cavill-starrer fantasy series had been forced to hit the pause button in March after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reached the British Isles. The Witcher is filmed at Arborfield Studios, Wokingham, 65 kilometres west of central London.

Netflix made the announcement on Monday in the style of a song by Jaskier the bard (Joey Batey). The official tweet reads: “I'm dusting off my lute and quill, / I have some news, some mead to spill: /After all the months we've been apart / It's time for production to restart. / The Witcher and his bard – who's flawless, / Will reunite on set 17 August.”

A deep-clean of The Witcher set had been conducted in March after season 2 cast member Kristofer Hivju revealed he had contracted the coronavirus. Hivju had fully recovered by mid-April.

The Witcher joins a few major productions that are preparing to resume filming in the coming months. Jurassic World: Dominion will be the first to do so in July in the UK, while WandaVision reportedly does so in the same month over in Los Angeles. Mission: Impossible 7 has also been confirmed for a September restart in Italy.

Netflix renewed its live-action adaptation of The Witcher for a second season five weeks before its première in December to middling reviews. The Witcher ended up becoming one of Netflix's most popular series though, with 76 million members tuning in the first four weeks of release.

The Witcher season 2 is expected to release in 2021. Creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has a seven-season plan in mind for The Witcher.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Witcher, The Witcher season 2, Netflix, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale on AliExpress, Launch Expected Soon

Related Stories

The Witcher Season 2 to Resume Production in August, Netflix Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  3. Sony Launches Two New Bravia Televisions With HDR Support
  4. Apple Will Let iPhone, iPad Users Set Default Apps for Browser, Email
  5. iOS 14 Launched, Mac's Move to Apple's Silicon Announced: Highlights
  6. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  8. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  9. iOS 14 Debuts With App Library View, Redesigned Widgets
  10. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher Season 2 to Resume Production in August, Netflix Says
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale on AliExpress, Launch Expected Soon
  3. Pluto May Have Started Out Its Life as a Hothead
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Eyes Further India Investment
  5. iPhone, iPad Users Will Finally Be Able to Set Default Apps for Browser, Email With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14
  6. iOS 14 Has New Features for iPhone Users in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Jio Fiber Outage Hits Subscribers in North India, Internet Down for Over 24 Hours
  8. Trump Suspends H-1B Visas Used Widely in the Tech Industry Despite Opposition
  9. Batman Returns: Michael Keaton Reportedly in Talks to Don the Cowl Again, Starting With The Flash
  10. Mixer: Microsoft to Shut Down Game Streaming Service, Teams Up With Facebook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com