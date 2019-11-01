Technology News
The Witcher: Netflix Reveals Release Date in New Trailer for Henry Cavill Series

A new Game of Thrones claimant appears.

Updated: 1 November 2019


Photo Credit: Netflix

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher

  • The Witcher release date in India is December 20 on Netflix
  • New trailer gives a proper look at the action and series’ tone
  • It’s an expensive bet by Netflix to have the next Game of Thrones

We now have a full-length trailer and release date — December 20 — for The Witcher, Netflix's Henry Cavill-starrer live-action series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name, which is well known for its award-winning video game series adaptation. The new trailer gives us a deeper look at the action, the tone, and the primary characters, including Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Ciri's grandmother Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May), Calanthe's husband King Eist Tuirseach (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson), Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring), and Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni).

 

The new Witcher trailer opens by introducing its titular character (Cavill), as he slices and dices a few combatants. He's described as a mutant created by magic — he can seemingly cast spells as well — who hunts monsters for money as he roams the Continent. It then talks about how people see him as a monster too, with a character wondering why he doesn't kill them too. Geralt replies, “Because then I am what they say I am.” Meanwhile, another character says off-screen that she needs to find him. The Witcher trailer then shifts into more of an action-led gear, while dialogues hint where the narrative would go.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil, The Defenders) is the creator and showrunner on The Witcher, which is aiming to fill the medieval adult fantasy void left by Game of Thrones. It's far from the only one. Netflix has reportedly spent about $70-80 million (about Rs. 497-568 crores) on season 1. That puts it on par with the middle seasons of Game of Thrones, which started off with $50-60 million (about Rs. 355-426 crores) and grew to over $100 million (about Rs. 710 crores) by the end.

Here's the official description for The Witcher series, from Netflix:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is out December 20 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Further reading: The Witcher, Netflix, Henry Cavill

