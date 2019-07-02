Netflix has released eight first-look images for The Witcher, its series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name, which feature the three central characters: Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds) as Ciri, Princess of Cintra, and Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. The photos seem to have been exclusively shot for marketing purposes, as they don't feature the cast with each other, but they do give us a good peek at the characters' appearance in regard to the book and previous on-screen adaptation in the video game series.

Out of the eight stills from Netflix's Witcher series, four of those showcase Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, “a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in a world”. They feature him with the same armour and a single sword, though the creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil, The Defenders) hinted in a tweet that the latter fact might change over the course of the 8-episode first season. The two images for Allan as Princess Ciri don't give much away, except that we will see her in a cloak. Chalotra can be seen wearing heavy fur and wielding a dagger as Yennefer, with a hint of violet eyes, as written in Sapkowski's books.

Get your first look at Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Cholatra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) in #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/2l0R2vgBZt — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 1, 2019

If you're new to the world of The Witcher, Ciri is the adoptive daughter of Geralt and Yennefer, who are each other's true love. Jodhi May (The Last of the Mohicans) plays Ciri's grandmother, Queen Calanthe, and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) is Calanthe's husband King Eist. The Witcher series also stars Adam Levy (Knightfall) as the druid Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street) as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) as the outcast Princess Renfri. Lars Mikkelsen (The Killing) will have a recurring role as the wizard Stregobor.

Here's the official description for The Witcher series, from Netflix:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is out in late 2019 on Netflix.