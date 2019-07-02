Technology News
loading

Netflix’s The Witcher First Look Photos Tease Henry Cavill’s Geralt, Yennefer, and Princess Ciri

A Game of Thrones claimant zooms into view.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 12:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix’s The Witcher First Look Photos Tease Henry Cavill’s Geralt, Yennefer, and Princess Ciri

Photo Credit: Netflix

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher

Highlights
  • The Witcher series set to release in Q4 2019 on Netflix
  • Cavill seen with armour, single sword in new photos
  • Yennefer has violet eyes, carrying a dagger in first look

Netflix has released eight first-look images for The Witcher, its series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name, which feature the three central characters: Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds) as Ciri, Princess of Cintra, and Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. The photos seem to have been exclusively shot for marketing purposes, as they don't feature the cast with each other, but they do give us a good peek at the characters' appearance in regard to the book and previous on-screen adaptation in the video game series.

Out of the eight stills from Netflix's Witcher series, four of those showcase Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, “a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in a world”. They feature him with the same armour and a single sword, though the creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil, The Defenders) hinted in a tweet that the latter fact might change over the course of the 8-episode first season. The two images for Allan as Princess Ciri don't give much away, except that we will see her in a cloak. Chalotra can be seen wearing heavy fur and wielding a dagger as Yennefer, with a hint of violet eyes, as written in Sapkowski's books.

If you're new to the world of The Witcher, Ciri is the adoptive daughter of Geralt and Yennefer, who are each other's true love. Jodhi May (The Last of the Mohicans) plays Ciri's grandmother, Queen Calanthe, and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) is Calanthe's husband King Eist. The Witcher series also stars Adam Levy (Knightfall) as the druid Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street) as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) as the outcast Princess Renfri. Lars Mikkelsen (The Killing) will have a recurring role as the wizard Stregobor.

Here's the official description for The Witcher series, from Netflix:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is out in late 2019 on Netflix.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Witcher, Netflix, Henry Cavill
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Google and Facebook Are Draining Brains From Europe
Samsung Galaxy Fold Wasn't Ready for Launch, Admits Mobile Chief, Calls the Whole Episode ‘Embarrassing’
Honor Smartphones
Netflix’s The Witcher First Look Photos Tease Henry Cavill’s Geralt, Yennefer, and Princess Ciri
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Series Launch Set for Today: Here’s All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  3. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  6. Huawei Launches MediaPad T5 Tablet With Kirin 659 SoC in India
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. Hands On With the LG W10 and LG W30
  9. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  10. Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.