The Witcher Has a 7-Season Plan, Says Netflix Series Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

“The worst thing we could do is […] not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 12:14 IST
The Witcher Has a 7-Season Plan, Says Netflix Series Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher

  • The Witcher release date in India is December 20 on Netflix
  • Hissrich has a framework for seven seasons of The Witcher
  • Sapkowski has written eight books as part of Witcher series

We're still a month and a half away from the premiere of The Witcher, Netflix's Henry Cavill-starrer live-action series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name, but creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is already looking to the future. In a new interview, Hissrich — best known for being a co-executive producer on Netflix shows such as Daredevil, The Defenders, and The Umbrella Academy — said she has already planned the next six seasons of The Witcher.

“I've [mapped out stories] for seven seasons,” Hissrich told SFX Magazine for its December issue. “Right now, it's just about, ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?' […] The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.” Additionally, Hissrich hinted that some characters would die in The Witcher season 1, noting: “I can't promise you that they're very much alive.”

Hissrich's seven-season plan for The Witcher is no doubt based on the eight novels written by Sapkowski: 1992's Sword of Destiny, 1993's The Last Wish, 1994's Blood of Elves, 1995's Time of Contempt, 1996's Baptism of Fire, 1997's The Tower of the Swallow, 1999's The Lady of the Lake, and 2013's Season of Storms. Narratively speaking, The Last Wish is the first book chronologically.

In addition to Cavill, The Witcher season 1 characters include Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Ciri's grandmother Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May), Calanthe's husband King Eist Tuirseach (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson), Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring), and Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni) among others.

Here's the official description for The Witcher series, from Netflix:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is out December 20 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Further reading: The Witcher, Netflix, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Henry Cavill
The Witcher Has a 7-Season Plan, Says Netflix Series Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
