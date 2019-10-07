Technology News
The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India

It goes on.

By | Updated: 7 October 2019 10:58 IST
The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India

Photo Credit: AMC

Danai Gurira as Michonne in The Walking Dead season 10, episode 1

Highlights
  • A possible total of 16 episodes in The Walking Dead season 10
  • The Walking Dead season 10 final season for Danai Gurira
  • Thora Birch, Kevin Carroll new additions to TWD season 10 cast

They are always watching. The tenth season premiere of The Walking Dead — the long-running post-apocalyptic horror series based on the eponymous comic book series — is now streaming on Hotstar in India. The Walking Dead season 10, episode 1 “Lines We Cross” follows the Oceanside group as they continue to train in case the Whisperers return. The rest of the tenth season, adapted from issue #145 onward, will look at how the different communities unite several months after Alpha's (Samantha Morton) massacre at the fair, to prepare and wage a war against the Whisperers. The Walking Dead season 10 is the final season for Danai Gurira, and the first without Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Alanna Masterson, Katelyn Nacon, Tom Payne, Xander Berkeley, and Pollyanna McIntosh.

From Mr. Robot to Breaking Bad and Silicon Valley: TV Shows to Watch This Month

In addition to Morton as Whisperers leader Alpha and Gurira as Michonne, The Walking Dead season 10 also stars Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Ryan Hurst as Beta, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Callan McAuliffe as Alden, Avi Nash as Siddiq, Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Cooper Andrews as Jerry, Nadia Hilker as Magna, Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes, Cassady McClincy as Lydia, and Lauren Ridloff as Connie.

The supporting cast of The Walking Dead season 10 includes Lindsley Register as Laura, Kenric Green as Scott, Mandi Christine Kerr as Barbara, Tamara Austin as Nora, Jennifer Riker as Mrs. Robinson, Anabelle Holloway as Gracie, Antony Azor as Rick “R.J.” Grimes Jr., John Finn as Earl Sutton, Nadine Marissa as Nabila, Karen Ceesay as Bertie, James Chen as Kal, Anthony Lopez as Oscar, Gustavo Gomez as Marco, Kerry Cahill as Dianne, Dan Fogler as Luke, Angel Theory as Kelly, Sydney Park as Cyndie, and Avianna Mynhier as Rachel Ward. Thora Birch joins as Whisperers member Gamma, who is very protective of Alpha, and Kevin Carroll as Virgil, a survivor looking for his family.

Frank Darabont originally developed The Walking Dead for television, while Angela Kang now serves as the showrunner. Kang is also an executive producer alongside comic book creator Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse, Denise Huth, and Gale Anne Hurd. The Walking Dead is a production of Idiot Box Productions, Circle of Confusion, Skybound Entertainment, Valhalla Entertainment, and AMC Studios.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 1 is out now on Hotstar. New episodes will be released weekly Monday morning — around 10:30am IST until early November, and 11:30am IST thereafter — in India after airing in the US on AMC. Though a final episode count hasn't been revealed, The Walking Dead season 10 will likely run for 16 episodes, as with most past seasons.

Meanwhile, a second as-yet untitled Walking Dead spin-off series is on its way, having received its first look last week. (The first is called Fear the Walking Dead, which finished its fifth season in September.) AMC is also developing three films with Lincoln's Rick Grimes, which will star McIntosh too. Gurira will possibly appear as well, having hinted as much earlier.

Comments

Further reading: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead season 10, Hotstar, AMC
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India
