Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for The Umbrella Academy, its live-action series adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic book of the same name, starring Ellen Page (Inception), singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Tom Hopper (Black Sails), David Castañeda (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan (Misfits), Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn), Colm Feore (Thor), Adam Godley (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), John Magaro (Overlord), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge), and Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy). Created by Steve Blackman (Fargo) and written by Jeremy Slater (Fantastic Four), the release date for The Umbrella Academy is February 15, 2019.

The new Umbrella Academy trailer starts off by setting up the show's premise: 43 women randomly gave birth on the same day in 1989, having shown zero signs of being pregnant. Seven of them are adopted by a billionaire known as Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Feore), who prepares them to save the world. Fractured during their teenage years, the six surviving members — Vanya aka the White Violin (Page), Luther aka Spaceboy (Hopper), Klaus aka the Séance (Sheehan), Allison aka the Rumor (Raver-Lampman), Diego aka the Kraken (Castañeda), and Number Five aka the Boy (Gallagher) — reunite after their father's death to solve a mystery and thwart an imminent global apocalypse.

“Everything about our family is insane. It always has been,” a character says off-screen in the new trailer, post which we get a montage of the surviving Hargreeves foster siblings dancing to a cover of American pop rock band The Bangles' 1987 song “Hazy Shade of Winter” from Way, who was the lead vocalist of the now-disbanded rock outfit My Chemical Romance when he created The Umbrella Academy in 2007. Way is an executive producer on the Netflix series alongside Blackman, who also served as the showrunner, Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Bá.

The show has been produced by Universal Cable Productions, whose parent company — Universal Studios — had originally optioned the comic book to make a movie. But it ended up in development hell for several years before being announced as a TV series in 2015 for Netflix.

All 10 episodes of The Umbrella Academy are out February 15, 2019 on Netflix.