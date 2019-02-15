Technology News

The Umbrella Academy Behind-the-Scenes – Ellen Page & Co. Introduce New Netflix Superhero Series

, 15 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Umbrella Academy Behind-the-Scenes – Ellen Page & Co. Introduce New Netflix Superhero Series

Photo Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Ellen Page in The Umbrella Academy on Netflix

Highlights

  • The Umbrella Academy is out February 15, 2019 on Netflix
  • Ellen Page leads the cast of Netflix’s comic book adaptation
  • It’s ‘off-centre’ and ‘packed with action’, according to the cast

Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes look at its upcoming adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic book series of the same name created by Gerard Way, the frontman of the now-disbanded My Chemical Romance, and illustrator Gabriel Bá. It features the showrunner Steve Blackman (Fargo) and much of the cast — Ellen Page (Inception), Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Tom Hopper (Black Sails), Robert Sheehan (Misfits), Aidan Gallagher, singer Mary J. Blige, and Cameron Britton (Mindhunter) — talking about the premise, characters, and its appeal.

“It's a story that feels like this very contemporary dysfunctional family amongst a world full of fantasy and excitement,” Page says in the two-minute Umbrella Academy behind-the-scenes clip. The new Netflix series is about half a dozen adoptive siblings who reunite after their father's death to solve a mystery and thwart an imminent global apocalypse. Castañeda notes how “their father never actually gave them affection and love” because of which, Hopper adds: “They have all been messed up from the way they were raised. And they have all got these problems now, as adults.”

 

Hopper says later that The Umbrella Academy is “packed with action”, before Castañeda teases where the characters are headed: “They still have to solve a lot of things between themselves in order for them to kind of move forward.” Towards the end, Britton says of the show's appeal: “I think anybody who loves something that's just off-centre, is going to love Umbrella Academy.”

Way, Bá, and Blackman served as executive producers on The Umbrella Academy, alongside Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg. Peter Hoar (Daredevil), Andrew Bernstein (Fear the Walking Dead), Ellen Kuras (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Stephen Surjik (Daredevil), and Jeremy Webb (The Punisher) directed two episodes each.

Here's the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy, from Netflix:

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The Umbrella Academy opens February 15, 2019 on Netflix.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Umbrella Academy, Netflix, Ellen Page, Gerard Way
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Valentine's Day 2019: 17 Unconventional Rom-Coms to Stream This Valentine's Day
Supercell Reports Drop in Profits as Its Hit Titles Age
Pricee
The Umbrella Academy Behind-the-Scenes – Ellen Page & Co. Introduce New Netflix Superhero Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  3. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Decide Who Can Add Them to Groups
  5. Go Behind the Scenes on Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, With Ellen Page & Co.
  6. Amazon Spy Series From Avengers’ Russo Brothers Gets an Indian Spin-Off
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  9. Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus Alleged Specifications, Prices Leak
  10. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.