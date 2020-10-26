Technology News
loading

The Suicide Squad Will Likely Kill a Lot of the New Lineup, James Gunn Hints

Expect another mayhem like Deadpool 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 October 2020 11:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Suicide Squad Will Likely Kill a Lot of the New Lineup, James Gunn Hints

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

James Gunn on the sets of The Suicide Squad

Highlights
  • The Suicide Squad release date is August 6, 2021
  • New Suicide Squad has at least 14 members
  • Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn most likely to survive

The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn has teased that most of the new lineup may not survive till the end of the new DC film, and confirmed that he received a “carte blanche” from Warner Bros. to “do what he wanted.” The Suicide Squad has a much bigger well, squad, than last time around — 14 have been announced alongside a couple of allies with superpowers — and except Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, the other characters have no connection to the DC film universe. As such, it can easily afford to kill as many as it likes, akin to what Deadpool 2 did with the X-Force.

Retweeting a new magazine cover featuring The Suicide Squad, Gunn wrote late on Saturday: “What two characters do you think are most likely to survive?” After a fan responded minutes later that Quinn has plot armour and two others are involved in other DC projects, Gunn replied: “No character was protected by DC. They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen. #StoryReignsSupreme”

Gunn later added: “It really sucks having to tell an actor you're killing a character they play, especially if they played the character in another film, or if they didn't die in a first draft. Most of them do not want to die, but every one I've told has been mature about it.”

Feel free to join the speculation on Twitter as to who will or will not die in The Suicide Squad. For your reference, here's The Suicide Squad cast, in addition to Robbie as Harley Quinn: Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Steve Agee as King Shark, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

The Suicide Squad is currently slated to release August 6, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, DC Comics, DCEU, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor and a 15-Day Battery Life to Launch on November 2
OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Leak Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

The Suicide Squad Will Likely Kill a Lot of the New Lineup, James Gunn Hints
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Teaser Offers Glimpse Into Game’s Brawler Mechanics
  2. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Get Second Update in October With Minor Fixes
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29 With Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  4. Vivo V20 Review
  5. Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor to Launch on November 2
  6. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  7. LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Is OnePlus 8T the Best ‘Value Flagship’ of 2020?
  9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leak in Detail
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Colour Options Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Leak Ahead of Official Launch
  2. The Suicide Squad Will Likely Kill a Lot of the New Lineup, James Gunn Hints
  3. Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor and a 15-Day Battery Life to Launch on November 2
  4. FAU-G Teaser Offers Glimpse Into Brawler Mechanics Used in Indian Alternative to PUBG
  5. LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Asked by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Ban Islamophobic Content
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Set Up Task Force to Fend Off Rival Luxshare
  8. Reliance-Future Deal Said to Be Put on Hold as Amazon Wins Arbitration Order Against Agreement
  9. Facebook Demands Academics Disable Ad-Targeting Data Tool
  10. Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com