The Simpsons Begins Streaming April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar — All Episodes and Movie

In two days.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 April 2020 10:49 IST
The Simpsons Begins Streaming April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar — All Episodes and Movie

Photo Credit: Disney/Fox

  • All 31 seasons of The Simpsons will be available
  • The Simpsons movies, short films are also coming
  • Only available in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Wednesday, April 15 — that's the release date for all 31 seasons of The Simpsons on Disney+ Hotstar, the newly-upgraded streaming service announced over the weekend. Additionally, the 2007 feature-length film The Simpsons Movie and the 2020 short film Playdate with Destiny will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar, Gadgets 360 has discovered. There's no confirmation as yet on the 2012 short film The Longest Daycare. All of it will only be available to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium — it costs Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year — which means there won't be any local-language dubs of the long-running animated sitcom.

This is great news for fans of The Simpsons. Earlier in April on its launch day, Disney+ Hotstar had announced that The Simpsons would be available by the end of April. It's now arriving 15 days early, including the ongoing The Simpsons season 31, which returns from hiatus this week in the US. Disney+ Hotstar had accidentally published The Simpsons season 12 on the service's launch day, as Gadgets 360 first reported, but it was taken down a couple of days later. No idea if the two were related.

Created by Matt Groening in the ‘80s, The Simpsons has won a total of 34 Emmys during its run. It's also become the longest-running scripted series during American prime time. The aforementioned 2007 movie made over $527 million at the worldwide box office. The Simpsons has been hugely influential for the animated sitcom genre, while it has been criticised for its racial stereotyping, revolving around the Indian-American character of Apu, and its declining quality after season 10.

The Simpsons will be available April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. Here are the links for the 31 seasons, The Simpsons Movie, and Playdate with Destiny. They aren't currently live.

Further reading: The Simpsons, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney India, The Simpsons Movie
