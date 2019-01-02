Marvel's The Punisher season 2 will release January 18, 2019 on Netflix, according to a list of release dates tweeted by the streaming service's Middle East and North Africa account on New Year's Day, which has since been deleted. Netflix had earlier announced that the second season of The Punisher was slated for January with the reveal of upcoming titles for this month, and now we have a more exact release date.

The January 18 release date for The Punisher season 2 puts it on the same day as the season 2 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, and the release of Indian original drama Soni. The second season of the Marvel-Netflix series, starring Jon Bernthal in the titular role, will likely be the last we see of the gun-toting anti-hero given what's been happening with others of his ilk. Iron Fist was the first to be cancelled back in October, followed by Luke Cage a week later, and Daredevil at the end of November.

Netflix, Not Marvel, Responsible for Daredevil Cancellation, Says Star Amy Rutberg

Neither Netflix nor Marvel Television have given a straightforward reason for the cancellation of all three shows — reports suggested the high costs of production in New York was one — except to say that Iron Fist and Daredevil might live in some capacity. It's still unclear what route that will take, though Marvel parent Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+, has been floated as a possibility, with its chief Kevin Mayer saying as much.

For Now, The Punisher remains one of only two surviving Marvel-Netflix series alongside Jessica Jones, which is due to release season 3 sometime in 2019. Most expect both shows to be cancelled a few weeks after their release on Netflix, and it'll be very interesting if either of them sees a renewal.