Netflix has released a second and final trailer for the Charlize Theron-led superhero movie The Old Guard — based on Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's comic book of the same name — about a group of ancient immortal killers-for-hire with healing abilities who must fight a new threat that wishes to exploit their powers for nefarious and capitalistic purposes. The Old Guard trailer — set to the tunes of M.I.A.'s “Borders (BREVIS Remix)” — sets up that premise, and the introduction of a new team member (KiKi Layne), who slowly grapples with what living forever actually entails. Meanwhile, they have to deal with a new enemy (Chiwetel Ejiofor). As you can expect, there's a lot of gunplay and hand-to-hand violence in The Old Guard trailer.

From Dil Bechara to Umbrella Academy 2, What to Watch in July

In addition to Theron, Layne, and Ejiofor, The Old Guard also stars Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone), Marwan Kenzari (2019's Aladdin), Luca Marinelli (Martin Eden), Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter series), and Van Veronica Ngo aka Ngô Thanh Vân (Da 5 Bloods). Netflix seems to have assembled an international cast, featuring actors with ties to Belgium, Italy, South Africa, Tunisia, Vietnam, and the UK. Rucka also wrote The Old Guard movie, which has been directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights).

Theron is also a producer on The Old Guard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, and Marc Evans. The Old Guard is a production of Skydance Media, and Denver and Delilah Productions, for Netflix.

Fantastic Beasts, Gotham, Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in July

Here's the official synopsis for The Old Guard, from Netflix:

“Led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.”

The Old Guard is out July 10 on Netflix worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.