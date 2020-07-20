Technology News
loading

The Old Guard Shoots Into Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in Just a Week

Projected to be watched by 72 million subscribers in the first 28 days.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 July 2020 13:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Old Guard Shoots Into Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in Just a Week

Photo Credit: Aimee Spinks/Netflix

Charlize Theron in The Old Guard

Highlights
  • The Old Guard released July 10 on Netflix worldwide
  • Its director is the first black director on Netflix’s top 10
  • The Old Guard is planned as the start of a trilogy

The Old Guard is already one of Netflix's most watched original movies less than 10 days after release, with the streaming service projecting that it will reach 72 million member households in the first four weeks. In doing so, The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood has become the first black female director on Netflix's top 10 film list.

“Netflix just called!” Prince-Bythewood wrote in an Instagram post. “The Old Guard is BREAKING RECORDS! [emphasis hers] On track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks! Kinda surreal. All kinds of amazing. Thank you for digging Andy & Nile & Booker & Joe & Nicky (and) Quynh as much as I do.”

It's worth noting that these numbers are provided by Netflix itself and not independently verified. Additionally, Netflix counts watching two minutes of a movie or an episode as a view. But, who here hasn't stopped watching something after the first few minutes? For what it's worth, BBC iPlayer and YouTube use the same methodology.

The film has been mostly well-received and holds an 81 percent “fresh” rating and a 70 “generally favourable” score on reviews aggregators Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. The critics consensus on the former reads: “The Old Guard is occasionally restricted by genre conventions, but Prince-Bythewood brings a sophisticated vision to the superhero genre — and some knockout action sequences led by Charlize Theron.”

Theron stars in the lead as Andy on The Old Guard, alongside KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) as Nile, Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) as Booker, Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) as Joe, Luca Marinelli (The Great Beauty) as Nicky, Harry Melling (Harry Potter series) as Merrick, Van Veronica Ngo (Da 5 Bloods) as Quynh, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley.

Based on writer Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez's comic book of the same name, The Old Guard is about a group of immortal warriors with healing abilities who are being hunted by a mysterious group that wishes to exploit their powers. Rucka, who also wrote the script for the Netflix adaptation, has plans for a trilogy, according to Prince-Bythewood.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Old Guard, Netflix, Charlize Theron, Skydance Media
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme 6i to Launch in India on July 24, Gets Listed on Flipkart

Related Stories

The Old Guard Shoots Into Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in Just a Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Buds May Come in Black, Blue, and White Colour Options
  5. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  7. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  8. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale on July 29 via Flipkart, Amazfit India Site; Price Revealed
  2. Redmi AirDots 2 True Wireless Earphones With 12 Hours Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched
  3. The Old Guard Shoots Into Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in Just a Week
  4. Realme 6i to Launch in India on July 24, Gets Listed on Flipkart
  5. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31 on Flipkart
  7. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Won’t Release in August
  8. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined 48 Percent in Q2 2020 Compared to Last Year: Canalys
  9. Redmi Note 9 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Teases New Smartphone Series With Hole-Punch Display, 5G Connectivity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com