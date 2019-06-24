Technology News
The Office Indian Remake Sets June Release Date on Hotstar

Expect it to be (massively) cringeworthy.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 12:36 IST
The Office Indian Remake Sets June Release Date on Hotstar

  • The Office (India) out June 28 on Hotstar
  • Mukul Chadda, Gopal Dutt are part of the cast
  • From same team as City of Dreams, Hostages

Hotstar has set a June 28 release date for the Indian remake of The Office, the Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant-created British series that aired on BBC. Created by Rohan Sippy (Nautanki Saala!), Debbie Rao (Better Life Foundation, Pushpavalli), and Vivek “Bumpy” Bhushan (Bank Chor), The Office (India) feels more inspired by the long-running US remake from Greg Daniels, given what we've seen of the characters and the set from the trailers. Mukul Chadda (I, Me aur Main), Gopal Dutt (TVF Pitchers), Sayandeep Sengupta (Chitrakut), Samridhi Dewan (Lucknow Central), Gavin N. Methalaka (Katti Batti), Abhinav Sharma (Imperfect), and Gauhar Khan (Game) are part of the cast.

The Indian version of The Office is the tenth official remake. The original British one ran for two seasons between 2001-03 on BBC, with the American remake — starring the likes of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Jenna Fischer — lasting nine seasons between 2005-13 on NBC. The Office (India) is a production of Applause Entertainment, the content arm of the Aditya Birla Group, which has given us the terrible Criminal Justice, City of Dreams, and Hostages — all on Hotstar — in the past few months.

On the Indian remake, Chadda plays Jagdeep Chaddha, the Faridabad branch head of the Delhi-based paper company Wilkins Chawla, modelled on David Brent (Gervais) and Michael Scott (Carell). Dutt plays Triveni Prasad Mishra, who is always trying to please Chaddha, as the Indian version of Gareth Keenan (Mackenzie Crook) and Dwight Schrute (Wilson). Sengupta plays Amit Sharma, the prankster based on Tim Canterbury (Martin Freeman) and Jim Halpert (Krasinski). Dewan plays Pammi, the office receptionist modelled on Dawn Tinsley (Lucy Davis) and Pam Beesly (Fischer).

Methalaka plays T.K. Kutty, an accountant likely based on Keith Bishop (Ewen MacIntosh) and Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner). Khan plays Chaddha's boss, who is based on Jennifer Taylor-Clarke (Stirling Gallacher) and Jan Levinson-Gould (Melora Hardin), from the UK and the US versions of The Office, respectively.

All episodes of the Indian remake of The Office release June 28 on Hotstar.

The Office Indian Remake Sets June Release Date on Hotstar
