Technology News
loading

The Matrix 4 Casts Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Lead: Report

No word on if he’s playing young Morpheus or not.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 11:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Matrix 4 Casts Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Lead: Report

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Aquaman

Highlights
  • The Matrix 4 doesn’t have a release date yet
  • Young Morpheus was rumoured upon initial reveal
  • Expected to begin filming in early 2020

From Aquaman to The Matrix. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has reportedly been cast in the lead in the as-yet untitled The Matrix 4, which finds Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to reprise their respective roles of Neo and Trinity. His role is being kept under wraps, and there's no word on whether Abdul-Mateen will play a young Morpheus, whose inclusion was rumoured upon the August announcement of the fourth chapter of The Matrix franchise. But of course, it's not out of the question. Directed by one-half of the original sibling filmmaking duo in Lana Wachowski, The Matrix 4 is expected to begin filming in early 2020.

People familiar with the matter told Variety that Wachowski had met with actors for the secret Matrix 4 role over the first week of October. Abdul-Mateen emerged as the frontrunner in those talks. There's no word on the third sequel's plot as well. Wachowski has co-written The Matrix 4 alongside authors Aleksandar Hemon (“The Lazarus Project”) and David Mitchell (“Cloud Atlas”), and will produce alongside Grant Hill (The Tree of Life). The Matrix 4 is a production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures, which will also handle global distribution.

Abdul-Mateen played the villain Black Manta in the DC film Aquaman. His other roles include Clarence “Cadillac” Caldwell in Baz Luhrmann's musical drama Netflix series The Get Down; Sgt. Garner Ellerbee in the action comedy Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Priyanka Chopra; W.D. Wheeler in the Hugh Jackman-starrer musical biopic The Greatest Showman; the father of Lupita Nyong'o's character in the Jordan Peele-directed horror film Us, and the friend of Anthony Mackie's character in the Black Mirror season 5 episode “Striking Vipers”.

He will be next seen in the Damon Lindelof-created superhero drama HBO series Watchmen as Cal Abar, the husband of Regina King's protagonist character, premiering October 21 on Hotstar in India; the horror film Candyman that serves as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, co-written and produced by Peele, slated for June 2020; the Netflix drama All Day and a Night alongside Jeffrey Wright, from Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole; and Aaron Sorkin's drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 as Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale.

The Matrix 4 doesn't have a release date yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Matrix 4, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Warner Bros, Wachowskis, Lana Wachowski
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
TikTok's Musical.ly Deal Needs US National Security Review: Senator
Nokia 6.2 India Launch Set for October 11, Amazon Teaser Tips
Honor Smartphones
The Matrix 4 Casts Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Lead: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream
  3. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise a Minute for Calls to Other Networks
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  6. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  7. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Add BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab, and More
  9. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India in December, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  10. Vivo U3x With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 India Launch Set for October 11, Amazon Teaser Tips
  2. The Matrix 4 Casts Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Lead: Report
  3. TikTok's Musical.ly Deal Needs US National Security Review: Senator
  4. Nobel Prize in Chemistry Honours Breakthroughs in Lithium-Ion Batteries
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Price Cuts on Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3a, and More Mobile Deals
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Jio IUC Top-Up Vouchers Detailed as Telco Starts Charging 6 Paise per Minute on Outgoing Calls to Other Networks
  8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Testify on October 23 Before US Congress on Libra
  9. Tribhanga: Kajol to Star in Netflix Movie From Ajay Devgn, Alongside Mithila Palkar, 2 Others
  10. Apple Removes Police-Tracking App Used in Hong Kong Protests From Its App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.