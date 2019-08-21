Technology News
loading

The Matrix 4 Announced With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski

“What is ‘real’?”

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 10:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Matrix 4 Announced With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves in The Matrix

Highlights
  • The Matrix 4 doesn’t have a release date yet
  • Morpheus may be recast with younger actor
  • Expected to begin filming in early 2020

The Matrix saga continues. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return to reprise their respective roles of Neo and Trinity in a now in-the-works fourth chapter of The Matrix franchise, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday, which will be directed by one-half of the original sibling filmmaking duo in Lana Wachowski, who also co-wrote the script alongside authors Aleksandar Hemon (“The Lazarus Project”) and David Mitchell (“Cloud Atlas”), and will produce alongside Grant Hill (The Tree of Life). The Matrix 4 — as it'll be known until there's an official title — is expected to begin filming in early 2020.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Wachowski said in a prepared statement. “I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana,” Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

There's no word on the plot and timeline of The Matrix 4, but Variety notes that people familiar with the matter have claimed that the role of Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, may be recast with a younger actor. That would explain why Fishburne, part of the central trio in the original trilogy, isn't mentioned in the announcement.

Released 20 years ago, The Matrix turned out to be a critical and commercial hit, winning four Oscars and making $463.5 million off a $63 million budget. It is now considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. Its success led to two sequels — The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions — which didn't attain the critical heights but did help push the franchise to $1.6 billion in ticket receipts and over $3 billion in total revenue as of early 2016.

The Matrix 4 doesn't have a release date yet. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and distribute it worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Matrix, The Matrix 4, Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski, Wachowskis, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Apple Debuts Credit Card as It Readies TV+ Launch
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29
Honor Smartphones
The Matrix 4 Announced With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  4. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  5. Realme 5 Review
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
  8. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Jason Momoa Claims Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Is ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau
  2. No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title
  3. Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29
  5. The Matrix 4 Announced With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski
  6. Apple Debuts Credit Card as It Readies TV+ Launch
  7. Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Block Off-Facebook Data Gathering
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26, Sales Rumoured to Begin from October 15
  9. Redmi Note 8 Features Teased by Company Executive, Leaked Live Images Offer First Glimpse of the Phone
  10. Intel Unveils Springhill, Its First Artificial Intelligence Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.